Pillar Biosciences Announces Expansion of NGS Commercial Partnership with Illumina

Enables content for newly launched Illumina MiSeq™ i100 and expands Illumina oncology panel portfolio to include targeted liquid biopsy panels

NATICK, Mass., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences, Inc., the leader in Decision Medicine™, has today announced an expansion of their existing partnership with Illumina, through which a broader portfolio of Pillar's oncoReveal™ NGS panels will now be offered directly by Illumina. Several of Pillar's oncology panels will be available as part of the validated libraries on the MiSeq i100 Series sequencing platform, which launched last week.

The additional research-use-only (RUO) oncology NGS panels manufactured by Pillar Biosciences and available directly through Illumina will include:

Liquid Biopsy Tumor Profiling:

oncoReveal™ Core LBx

oncoReveal™ Essential LBx

oncoReveal™ Fusion LBx

Solid Tumor Profiling:

oncoReveal™ Multicancer RNA Fusion (18-Driver gene RNA panel)

oncoReveal™ Solid Tumor v2 (48-gene DNA panel)

These panels are enabled on the MiSeq and NextSeq 550 Systems. Pillar Biosciences panels that are enabled on the newly launched Illumina MiSeq i100 Series include:

oncoReveal Essential MPN

oncoReveal Myeloid

oncoReveal Multi-Cancer with CNV and Fusion Panel

oncoReveal BRCA1 & BRCA2 plus CNV Panel

"As part of Illumina's commitment to address our customers' total workflow, we are pleased to bring more oncology assays from Pillar Biosciences into our product lineup, including the new MiSeq i100 Series," said Angela Ryan, Vice President, Product Management at Illumina.

"We are excited about the commercial progress generated through our collaboration with Illumina over the past 18 months. By expanding their oncology offering with rapid, high-quality targeted genomic content we can ensure more customers have a full suite of NGS solutions to fulfill their genomic profiling needs," said Dan Harma, Chief Commercial Officer at Pillar Biosciences. "Pillar and Illumina's NGS solutions are complementary and have very specific technical benefits. These can be utilized together efficiently. We look forward to working together to better enable our customers and further driving localized NGS services."

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision Medicine™, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection, and recurrence monitoring. Pillar's NGS testing solutions are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, helping to localize the testing process, reduce diagnostic costs and improve access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing kits available in IVD or RUO formats, with multiple panels in various stages of development. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA. For more information visit pillarbiosci.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

