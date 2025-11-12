Pillar Biosciences Enables Rapid, Localized Tumor Profiling of Lymphoid Malignancies with Launch of New Kitted NGS Panel

NATICK, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences, Inc., the leader in Decision Medicine™, has announced the launch of oncoReveal® Lymphoid, a research-use-only (RUO) next-generation sequencing (NGS) kit designed to enable laboratories to perform rapid tumor profiling of lymphoid malignancies.

The oncoReveal Lymphoid panel interrogates 84 genes of interest, including full coding DNA sequence (CDS) of 29 genes with a single-tube, fully automatable NGS workflow that can be performed by any NGS-equipped molecular laboratory.

"We are excited to launch oncoReveal Lymphoid, specifically designed to meet the needs of local laboratories looking for rapid and efficient NGS-based testing solutions to help interrogate lymphomas," said ShiPing Zou, Sr. Director of Product Management at Pillar Biosciences. "oncoReveal Lymphoid is compatible with our current heme-oncology offerings including oncoReveal Myeloid and oncoReveal Heme Fusion. "Together, this suite of products provides full coverage of heme oncology tumor profiling needs for molecular pathology labs."

Pillar's oncoReveal Lymphoid panel uses their proprietary Stem-Loop Inhibition-Mediated amplification (SLIMamp®) technology, a tiled amplicon-based library prep chemistry designed to provide highly accurate genetic profiles down to 2% variant allele frequency (VAF). oncoReveal Lymphoid is powered by PiVAT®, an automated secondary bioinformatics software that supports the identification of somatic mutations from DNA with high sensitivity and specificity. Pillar Biosciences' proprietary PiVAT technology is fully compatible with third-party clinical reporting solutions.

New cases1

Approximately every three minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma.

An estimated combined total of 187,740 people in the U.S. were expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma in 2024.

New cases of leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma were expected to account for 9.4 percent of the estimated 2,001,140 new cancer cases that would be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2024.The global incidence of lymphoid malignancies is estimated to be greater than 1.6M cases in 2021.

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision Medicine™, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection, and recurrence monitoring. Pillar's NGS testing solutions are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, helping to localize the testing process, reduce diagnostic costs and improve access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing kits available in IVD or RUO formats, with multiple panels in various stages of development. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA. For more information, visit pillarbiosci.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

