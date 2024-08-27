Pillar Biosciences Launches oncoReveal™ Nexus To Help Accelerate the Delivery of Targeted Therapy

NATICK, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences, Inc., the leader in Decision Medicine™, has announced the global launch of oncoReveal™ Nexus, a research-use-only (RUO) next-generation sequencing (NGS) kit designed to enable laboratories with a rapid, targeted solution for solid and hematological malignancies to help accelerate the delivery of targeted therapy.

A team at New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), will be the first to utilize oncoReveal™ Nexus, which will be branded MSK-REACT. MSK has already received NYS DOH approval for clinical implementation of MSK-REACT, enabling a more streamlined NGS workflow to help patients get on the right therapy sooner.

oncoReveal™ Nexus assesses key driver genes for both hematological and solid tumor malignancies in one multiplex reaction. The assay has a fully automatable workflow that can be performed by any clinical laboratory, batching up to eighty-one patient samples in a single Illumina MiSeq™ sequencing run, using as little as 2.5 ng DNA per patient sample. With a sample-to-report time within 2-3 days after DNA isolation, a laboratory deploying this panel will be able to quickly assess key driver alterations prior to initiating the laboratory process for comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), enabling more rapid time-to-treatment and laboratory cost savings.

"For the last few years, industry dialogue surrounding NGS testing has been about whether to use small panel targeted sequencing or CGP. We firmly believe that both NGS approaches are extremely complementary, have very specific benefits, and can be leveraged together to maximize laboratory efficiencies while improving overall patient outcomes," said Dan Harma, Chief Commercial Officer, Pillar Biosciences. "The launch of our oncoReveal™ Nexus panel at MSK to help accelerate the delivery of precision medicine really underscores our belief in this model and our company's approach to the market."

At MSK, the newly developed and rapid panel is expected to help accelerate genomic results in parallel with the more comprehensive CGP assay MSK-IMPACT® test for both solid and hematologic malignancies. In validation studies, the teams have noted 100 percent concordance between oncoReveal™ Nexus and MSK-IMPACT®, providing a level of confidence that this approach will provide both clinical and workflow benefits.

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision Medicine™, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection, and recurrence monitoring. Pillar's NGS testing solutions are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, helping to localize the testing process, reduce diagnostic costs and improve access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing kits available in IVD or RUO formats, with multiple panels in various stages of development. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA. For more information visit pillarbiosci.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Pillar Biosciences, Inc.