Pillar To Post Home Inspectors Recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2026 Franchise 500® Ranking

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar To Post Home Inspectors (Pillar To Post), North America's largest home inspection company, has been recognized on the 47th annual Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500® list, marking the brand's 29th consecutive year upon the prestigious franchise ranking. The recognition marks another year of validation for the brand, which was inducted into the Franchise 500® Hall of Fame in 2024.

For nearly 30 years, Pillar To Post has remained a leader in home inspection franchising by prioritizing system durability, franchise owner support, and long-term scalability. The brand's continued placement on the Franchise 500® reflects its ability to adapt to evolving market conditions while maintaining consistent performance.

"At a time when the franchise landscape continues to evolve, consistent recognition like this speaks to the strength of our model and the people behind it," said Charles Furlough, CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. "Our focus has never been about chasing rankings. It's about building systems that support strong operators, sustainable growth, and long-term success, and that discipline continues to serve our franchise owners well."

A key differentiator behind Pillar To Post's sustained performance is its Executive Model, which enables franchise business owners to build scalable inspection businesses without performing inspections themselves. By emphasizing leadership, team development, and operational leverage, the model continues to attract professionals from corporate leadership, military service, real estate, construction, and other industries seeking ownership.

In addition to its Franchise 500® recognition, Pillar To Post was also named to Entrepreneur Magazine's 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans list, underscoring the brand's longstanding commitment to supporting military entrepreneurs. Veterans make up a meaningful portion of the Pillar To Post system, drawn to the brand's structured support, leadership-oriented model, and proven pathway to ownership.

Each year, Entrepreneur evaluates franchises using an extensive methodology that analyzes more than 150 data points across areas such as costs and fees, size and growth, franchise support, brand strength, and financial stability. The Franchise 500® has become one of the most comprehensive and competitive benchmarks in franchising, serving as a key research tool for prospective franchise owners.

"Our continued inclusion on the Franchise 500 reflects the depth of our support infrastructure and the consistency of our franchise network," added Furlough. "As we look ahead, we remain focused on attracting the right owners, strengthening our systems, and helping franchise business owners build durable businesses in their local markets."

About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors ®

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are 400+ franchises located across the United States and Canada. The company has been named as Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® ranking for 20 years in a row. For further information, please visit www.pillartopost.com.

