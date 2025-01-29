Pillar To Post Caps a Milestone Year, Poised for Greater Growth in 2025

Leading Home Inspection Franchise Celebrates Development, Industry Recognition and Leadership Expansion

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar To Post, North America's largest home inspection company, concludes another successful year highlighting its continued dominance and innovation in the home services sector. With strategic franchise developments, prestigious industry accolades and key additions to its team, the brand has positioned itself for even greater success in the coming year.

Strategic Expansion Driving Growth

In 2024, Pillar To Post celebrated 15 new franchise signings and four successful resales. This growth strategy ensures the brand's continued strength, keeping territories intact while reshaping them to align with market demands and maximize potential. These efforts have driven expansion across key states, including Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas.

"Our franchise development efforts this year reflect a commitment not only to growth but also to ensuring the success of our franchise business owners within their respective markets," said Charles Furlough, CEO of Pillar To Post. "The executive-driven model we've built allows us to attract top-tier talent and empower our franchise business owners with the tools they need to thrive."

The brand refreshed its franchising opportunity, relaunching the Executive Franchise Model at the start of 2024. Using the model has empowered franchise business owners to leverage their leadership skills and business acumen to build a successful enterprise, whether they're a veteran owner or a new owner. The brand sees its steady growth continuing into this year backed by this model.

Strengthening the Team

This year also saw the addition of two key members to the team:

Becky Beyer , Vice President of Marketing, who brings extensive experience in sales and marketing within the real estate sector. Beyer's expertise will drive the brand's efforts to support its unique executive-driven franchise model and position Pillar To Post as the go-to choice for aspiring franchise owners.





, Vice President of Marketing, who brings extensive experience in sales and marketing within the real estate sector. Beyer's expertise will drive the brand's efforts to support its unique executive-driven franchise model and position Pillar To Post as the go-to choice for aspiring franchise owners. Bill Helton , Franchise Recruiting Director, whose 20+ years of experience in franchising will play a pivotal role in attracting high-caliber franchise business owners. His efforts will strengthen the brand's ability to offer opportunities to entrepreneurs who align with its values and business model.

"Our executive-driven model is what sets us apart," said Furlough. "By prioritizing leadership, strategic support and market development, we've created a blueprint for success that benefits our franchise business owners and, ultimately, our customers."

Industry Recognition

Pillar To Post's achievements in 2024 were capped off with its induction into Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® Hall of Fame, following its remarkable 28th consecutive year on the list. It was also named to Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Veterans, ranking No. 16 out of 150 last year, showing the brand's strong franchise system as well as its benefits for military veterans.

To begin 2025, the brand secured the No. 417 spot on Entrepreneur's 46th annual list, further validating its status as a leading franchise opportunity.

Setting the Stage for a Transformative 2025

Looking to 2025, Pillar To Post aims to build on this momentum with a goal of 30 franchise signings, with an emphasis on targeted growth in high-demand markets such as Baltimore, Dallas and Phoenix. This strategic focus exemplifies the brand's dedication to its executive-driven franchise model, which prioritizes robust support and scalable business opportunities for franchise business owners.

To learn more about Pillar To Post Home Inspectors and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://franchise.pillartopost.com/.

