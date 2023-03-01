Pillsbury™ Baking and Funfetti® Launch a Flurry of New Frosting Offerings

#1 Frosting Brand Debuts Coffee House, Funfetti Sprinkle Shape Innovations and a Re-Designed Ready-to-Use Frosting Bag

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillsbury™ Baking , America's family-friendly baking and the #1 frosting brand is giving consumers what they want -- more frosting options! With multiple exciting frosting innovations, there is something new for everyone in the family! Pillsbury™ Baking is bringing variety by launching new coffee house flavors for the traditionalists: Creamy Supreme Coffee Frosting and Creamy Supreme Caramel Latte Frosting. The Fun & Only Funfetti® , is debuting the next installment in their popular sprinkle shapes line with Dinosaur Vanilla Frosting and S'mores Fluffy Graham Flavored Frosting for the kids in the family (or kids at heart)! The brand is also releasing re-designed Ready-to-Use Frosting Bags available in three flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate Fudge and Cream Cheese for the decorator of the family! All of these frosting offerings will be first available at Walmart Stores nationwide starting March 1, 2023.

"For over 100 years, Pillsbury Baking™ has been inviting families to share in the joy of baking delicious treats together at home with trending cakes and frostings," said Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operations Officer at Hometown Food Company. "With inflation and recessionary spending on everyone's mind, we're pleased to be able to offer affordable and exciting options that give store or bakery bought cakes a run for the money! We hope everyone enjoys these fun new frostings that are on-shelf now."

Pillsbury™ Baking Coffee Flavored Frostings:

Creamy Supreme Coffee Frosting : a deliciously creamy and smooth coffee and cream flavor that pairs well with chocolate cake

Creamy Supreme Caramel Latte Frosting : sweet and creamy espresso notes with a buttery finish that pairs well with yellow cake

Funfetti® Frostings:

Dinosaur Vanilla Fros ting : Traditional vanilla frosting with green, orange and blue colored dinosaur sprinkles

S'mores Fluffy Graham Flavored Frosting : Fluffy whipped graham flavored frosting with chocolate sprinkles

Ready-to-Use Frosting Bags (One bag frosts 24 cupcakes with a built-in star tip!):

Vanilla

Chocolate Fudge

Cream Cheese

The new Pillsbury™ Baking and Funfetti™ Frostings are now available in the baking aisles nationwide. The frostings retail for $3.50 to $5.00 each. For more information, baking tips, recipes and activity ideas, visit PillsburyBaking.com or follow @PillsburyBaking and @Funfetti on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury® brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti™, along with the Hungry Jack®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers® and Martha White® brands. Hometown expanded its portfolio of brands in January 2023 by acquiring the Birch Benders® brand.

