Sprinkle Joy this Season with Pillsbury™ Funfetti® The Elf on a Shelf® Cookie Mixes

Mix up Merry Moments with Three Limited-Edition Cookie Mixes, Perfect for Festive Family-Friendly Baking Fun

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lumistella Company's The Elf on the Shelf® is a Christmastime tradition for millions of families all over the world, with more than 25 million The Elf on the Shelf® Scout Elves, Elf Pets® and Elf Mates® adopted globally. This holiday season, Pillsbury™ Baking's , The Fun & Only Funfetti® , is debuting three Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® Cookie Mixes including: Sugar Cookie Mix with Candy Bits, Hot Cocoa Cookie Mix and Sugar Cookie Mix with Peppermint Candy Cane Sprinkles. The limited-edition Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® Cookie Mixes are available at retailers nationwide from October to December 2023.

Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® Cookie Mixes

"Funfetti® has been inviting families to share in the joy of baking delicious treats together at home for the holidays so we are excited to be partnering with the iconic Christmas brand, The Elf on the Shelf®, to launch Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® Cookie Mixes," said Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operating Officer at Hometown Food Company. "Knowing cookie mix sales spike across November and December, as families come together to celebrate the holidays, it was only natural to combine the enchantment of everyone's favorite mischievous Scout Elf with the delightful taste and fun of Funfetti®. These limited-edition holiday cookie mixes promise to bring a magical mix of flavors and festivity to create memorable moments for the whole family in the kitchen!"

"Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® Cookie Mixes are the perfect sweet treats for the millions of families that celebrate The Elf on the Shelf® tradition. We all know how much Scout Elves love cookies! And what says Christmas cheer more than festive cookies?" said Helen Bransfield, Executive Director, Licensing at The Lumistella Company. "We are pleased to partner bringing merry and bright moments to families this holiday season."

Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® Sugar Cookie Mix with Candy Bits: Classic sugar cookies with festive red and green sprinkles.

Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® Sugar Cookie Mix with Peppermint Candy Cane Sprinkles: Sweet sugar cookies topped with peppermint flavored candy cane sprinkles.

Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® Hot Cocoa Cookie Mix: Delicious chocolate cookies with marshmallows and red sprinkles.

The new Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® Cookie Mixes are available in seasonal and baking aisles nationwide. The cookie mixes retail for $2.50 to $5.00 per 15 oz box (makes 30-34 cookies!). For more information, baking tips, recipes and activity ideas, visit PillsburyBaking.com or follow @PillsburyBaking and @Funfetti on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury™ brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with the Hungry Jack®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers® and Martha White® brands. Hometown expanded its portfolio of brands in January 2023 by acquiring the Birch Benders® brand.

About The Lumistella Company

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa's North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf®, Elf Pets®, and Elf Mates™. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging immersive brand experiences and original entertainment designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime. For more information, visit Lumistella.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Powell

516.314.7730

[email protected]

SOURCE Pillsbury Baking