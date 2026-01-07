Pillsbury™ Baking Introduces New Pistachio Cake Mix & Whipped Pistachio Frosting, Bringing Nutty Nostalgia to Kitchens Everywhere

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillsbury™ Baking is introducing Pillsbury™ Moist Supreme® Pistachio Cake Mix and Pillsbury™ Whipped Pistachio Frosting, inviting bakers to go nuts for a rich, nostalgic pistachio flavor — available now at Walmart and H-E-B, with additional retailers — including Kroger and AWG — coming in February and March. Pistachio has long held a cherished spot in classic baking, and Pillsbury Baking brings that timeless taste into a convenient, modern format. With a moist crumb, easy preparation, and a smooth, airy whipped frosting, this pairing makes it effortless for bakers to recreate nostalgic favorites — or try something new — right at home.

Pillsbury™ Moist Supreme® Pistachio Cake Mix and Pillsbury™ Whipped Pistachio Frosting

Pillsbury™ Moist Supreme® Pistachio Cake Mix

From cupcakes to bundt cakes to cake pops, this versatile mix offers endless baking possibilities. Available in a 15.25 oz box, this mix brings the rich, subtly sweet flavor of pistachio to life in just three simple steps. Each box makes one 13" x 9" cake or 24 cupcakes, making it perfect for everyday baking, family gatherings, or special celebrations. Try the Spumoni Ice Cream Cake recipe right on the box!

Pillsbury™ Whipped Pistachio Frosting

The perfect pairing to the new cake mix, Pillsbury Whipped Pistachio Frosting is light, fluffy, and ready to use. Each 12 oz tub spreads easily for decorating, layering, and crumb coating, giving bakers a smooth finish without weighing down their bake.

"Pistachio is one of those timeless flavors that instantly brings people back to the joy of homemade baking," said Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operating Officer at Hometown Food Company. "With our new Pistachio Cake Mix and Whipped Pistachio Frosting, we're giving families an easy, delicious way to recreate that nostalgic taste in their own kitchens — with the quality and fun they expect from Pillsbury Baking."

The new Pillsbury™ Moist Supreme® Pistachio Cake Mix and Pillsbury™ Whipped Pistachio Frosting available now at Walmart and H-E-B, with additional retailers — including Kroger and AWG — coming in February and March. For more information, baking tips, recipes and activity ideas, visit PillsburyBaking.com or follow @PillsburyBaking and @Funfetti on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury™ brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with Hungry Jack®, Birch Benders®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers®, Martha White® and Chef Boyardee brands.

