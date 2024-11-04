Pillsbury™ Funfetti® Unveils New Limited-Edition The Elf on the Shelf® Baking Mixes and Frostings

Sprinkle Magic into Baking this Season with Limited Edition The Elf on the Shelf Products

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for The Elf on the Shelf® ideas for the 2024 holiday season? Look no further: Funfetti® is expanding its popular line of The Elf on the Shelf® baking products with six new festive mixes and frostings. The limited-edition line of products are on-shelf nationwide now with availability through December 2024, while supplies last.

The Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® baking line-up includes:

Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® Holiday Baking Line

Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf ® Swirl Red & White Vanilla Cake Mix. The cake mix includes one red cake pouch and one white cake pouch to create a vanilla flavored swirl cake (or 24 swirl cupcakes!).

The cake mix includes one red cake pouch and one white cake pouch to create a vanilla flavored swirl cake (or 24 swirl cupcakes!). Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf ® Hot Cocoa Whipped Frosting. Delicious cocoa flavored frosting includes a festive holiday blend of sprinkle bits in the lid.

Delicious cocoa flavored frosting includes a festive holiday blend of sprinkle bits in the lid. Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® Peppermint Vanilla Whipped Frosting. Classic peppermint vanilla flavor with holiday sprinkle bits in the lid.

Several products are available exclusively at Walmart:

Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf ® Marshmallow Swirl Fudge Brownie Mix . Irresistible fudge brownie with gooey marshmallow swirls.

. Irresistible fudge brownie with gooey marshmallow swirls. Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® Peppermint Vanilla Whipped Frosting with Peppermint Candy Cane Blend Sprinkle Bits

Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix

The back of each The Elf on the Shelf® boxed mix features fun cutouts to leave out for your Scout Elf, making The Elf on the Shelf® Tradition even easier for parents and more fun for kids!

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our successful partnership with the iconic brand, The Elf on the Shelf® by expanding our Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® holiday product offerings this season with the introduction of cake, cookie and brownie mixes and three delicious frosting varieties," said Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operating Officer at Hometown Food Company. "These new limited-edition products featuring everyone's favorite Scout Elf combined with the delightful taste and fun of Funfetti® will create magical moments in the kitchen for the whole family!"

"Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® Baking Mixes and Frostings are the perfect way to bring The Elf on the Shelf® tradition into the kitchen. Scout Elves love sweets, so with this new array of treats, you'll have many moments of magic around the kitchen table or snuggled up on the couch watching your favorite Christmas movie," said Helen Bransfield, Executive Director, Licensing at The Lumistella Company.

The new Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf® Baking mixes and frostings are available in seasonal and baking aisles nationwide. The products retail for $2.50 to $5.00. For more information, baking tips, recipes and activity ideas, visit PillsburyBaking.com or follow @PillsburyBaking and @Funfetti on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury™ brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with the Hungry Jack®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers® and Martha White® brands. Hometown expanded its portfolio of brands in January 2023 by acquiring the Birch Benders® brand.

About The Lumistella Company and The Elf on the Shelf®

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company is the parent company behind Santaverse™, the official source for the stories of the enchanted world of Santa Claus. Family-owned and women-led since 2005, the company's portfolio includes a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates. As a global company operating in 25 countries, on 5 continents with 85+ licensees, our purpose is to make joyful family moments possible around the world. To learn more about The Lumistella Company, please visit https://lumistella.com/.

SOURCE Pillsbury Baking