Pilot Awards Empower 27 Leaders to Advance Brain Health Innovation Across 21 Countries

Projects by emerging leaders address brain health through education, creativity, and innovation worldwide.

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association, the Global Brain Health Institute (GBHI), and Alzheimer's Society (UK) announced 27 new recipients of the Pilot Awards for Global Brain Health Leaders — funding innovative projects across 21 countries to improve brain health, expand dementia care, and reduce stigma worldwide.

The Pilot Awards program supports emerging leaders from many different backgrounds including medicine, neuroscience, public health, the arts, and community engagement who are designing practical, locally grounded solutions to strengthen brain health and equity.

"These projects highlight the creativity and commitment of local leaders working to improve lives in their communities that they know so well," said Aura DeMare, Program Manager of the Pilot Awards at GBHI. "By pairing scientific insight with social action, the awardees are helping shape a more brain-healthy and compassionate world."

Expanding Training and Education

Many projects focus on building skills and education in regions where dementia care resources are limited. In Nepal, Madhur Basnet, a psychiatrist, is identifying barriers and opportunities to integrate dementia services into primary care. In the Dominican Republic, Carolina Bidó, a physician, is developing an online dementia training program for doctors. And in Ghana, Kwaku Manu, a general medical practitioner, is leading a caregiver training initiative that strengthens family networks and community resilience.

Innovating Through Research and Technology

Other awardees are using science and technology to improve diagnosis and treatment through tools that are more accurate, affordable, and inclusive. In the United Kingdom, Emilie Brotherhood, a neuropsychologist, is developing CANVAS, a drawing-based computer-vision tool to improve early detection of dementia variants. In Spain, Olga Castañer, a physician and vascular health researcher, is studying the neuroprotective effects of new therapies using nanoparticle models. Across Africa, Temitope Farombi, a neurologist from Nigeria, and Mawuli Lawson, a neuropsychologist from Togo, are culturally adapting and testing digital diagnostic tools to improve early recognition and care.

"Meaningful progress in dementia research depends on global collaboration combined with local innovation," said Heather M. Snyder, senior vice president, Medical and Scientific Relations for the Alzheimer's Association. "The Alzheimer's Association is proud to partner with the GBHI and the Alzheimer's Society to support these inspiring projects."

Creativity and Community Action

Several awardees are using art, storytelling, and media to change perceptions and reduce stigma. In Peru, Susana Lay, a journalist, leads Voices to Action, a project using solutions journalism to share community experiences with dementia. In Romania, Raluca Sfetcu, a psychologist, is launching the Brain Health Wave Podcast series to make brain science accessible to listeners across Southeast Europe. In the United States, Michelle Memran, a documentary filmmaker, is co-producing Let This Be a Symphony, a media campaign celebrating a "symphony of voices" reframing how society understands dementia.

"We're delighted to partner in the Pilot Awards for Global Brain Health Leaders, supporting emerging innovators advancing brain health and dementia care worldwide," said Professor Fiona Carragher, Chief Policy and Research Officer at Alzheimer's Society. "By supporting world-class research and amplifying diverse voices globally, we can drive the innovation needed to improve life for people affected by dementia everywhere."

Global Impact

These 27 new awardees join 184 others funded since the program began in 2017, resulting in a total of 211 projects reaching 53 countries. As of June 2025, awardees have secured more than $135 million in additional funding, including $17.5 million in leveraged support that directly builds on their pilot work. Together, these efforts are expanding the reach and long-term impact of innovative brain health solutions — improving care, supporting families, and reducing stigma in communities worldwide.

