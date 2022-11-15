Pilot Company and Volvo Group Partner to Build Charging Network for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company and Volvo Group have signed a letter of intent to develop a high-performance charging network open to all battery-electric Class 8 truck brands to support fleet customers in their electrification and decarbonization journeys. This strategic partnership and collaboration between two industry leaders will provide fleets with a reliable electromobility solution that further enables widespread adoption of medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks.

Volvo Group North America and Pilot Company will develop a national, high-performance public charging network for medium- and heavy-duty battery electric trucks utilizing select Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S. Mack Truck’s parent company, the Volvo Group, has signed a Letter of Intent with Pilot Company to bring public charging infrastructure to medium- and heavy-duty North American customers.

"Pilot Company is eager to help our customers attain their sustainability goals by partnering with the Volvo Group to develop the infrastructure and systems needed to move towards a more decarbonized future," said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company. "Volvo Group's proven expertise in electric trucks combined with our nationwide travel center network and robust energy platform leverages our respective knowledge and resources to advance the nation's charging infrastructure. We look forward to working together to develop a holistic solution for electrified fleets, further enabling the transportation industry's energy transition."

This unique collaboration between Pilot Company and the Volvo Group aligns with bipartisan goals to increase BEV charging capabilities and reduce the carbon footprint of the transportation industry. Through this strategic partnership, both companies are committed to overcoming infrastructure roadblocks in support of medium- and heavy-duty truck electrification, creating an ideal opportunity for public funds from federal, state, and local agencies to accelerate the development of a high-performance charging network.

"As we work to build a more sustainable, decarbonized transport system, our team firmly believes that partnership is the new leadership. We look forward to working side by side with Pilot Company, and combining our unique industry insights, expertise, and resources to develop a comprehensive, nationwide charging network," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. "Our VNR Electric customers, as well as other fleets looking to adopt battery-electric trucks, will have peace of mind that they can access a reliable and robust, publicly accessible charging network strategically located along major transportation corridors, enabling them to extend their operating radius and decarbonize even more of their routes."

Chargers will be located at select Pilot and Flying J travel centers, which are ideally positioned along transportation corridors and are well-equipped to serve professional drivers. Pilot Company recently embarked on a $1 billion 'New Horizons' initiative to upgrade and prepare its locations for the future of travel, further enabling the development of charging networks for both passenger vehicles and Class 8 trucks. Chargers will be installed at mutually identified travel center locations based on customer needs, current and anticipated battery-electric truck density, and the availability of public funding to support infrastructure costs.

"Partnerships like this one are important for Mack, our industry, and for society as a whole," said Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America. "Mack and the Volvo Group are committed to being leaders in the transition to zero-emission transportation, and accelerating the availability of publicly accessible charging is crucial to achieving the decarbonized, sustainable future we're dedicated to helping bring about."

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Pilot Company has fourth largest tanker fleet with more than 1,600 trucks that supply DEF, bio and renewable fuels, and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.3 million guests daily and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards solutions. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards PlusTM app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

SOURCE Pilot Company