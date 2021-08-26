Pilot Company Brings Back "Trucker Salute" as Driver Appreciation Tribute

To show gratitude to the men and women that keep North America moving, Pilot Company is encouraging everyone to join in bringing back the "Trucker Salute" and will be rewarding professional drivers all month with free drinks, bonus loyalty points and more perks.

"Professional drivers have carried us through many tough times, especially over this past year and a half, and we all owe them our gratitude and thanks," said Shameek Konar, Pilot Company CEO. "Our annual Driver Appreciation month in September is a special time to recognize and celebrate professional drivers everywhere, including our own Pilot drivers. The Pilot team thanks all of you and gives you a 'Trucker Salute' for working incredibly hard to haul all of the goods needed across the nation."

For those unfamiliar with the "Trucker Salute", Pilot Company produced this video of the classic arm pump gesture that many professional drivers miss seeing and responding to with a friendly blow of their horn. To help bring back this beloved tradition, share a video of a "Trucker Salute" on social media and Pilot Company will donate $5 to Trucking Moves America Forward for each post that tags @PilotFlyingJ and uses the #ThankATrucker, up to $25,000. Trucking Moves America Forward, an organization Pilot Company has a long-standing partnership with, is an educational movement to recognize the importance of the trucking industry and professional drivers.

The Driver Appreciation celebration continues with special perks and offerings from September 1 - 30 exclusively for professional drivers in the myRewards PlusTM app*, including:

Free drink of choice* from each day's brand family or beverage category on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the month. Offer details on eligible products are available in the myRewards Plus TM app.

from each day's brand family or beverage category on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the month. Offer details on eligible products are available in the myRewards Plus app. Free showers all month* with shower power after one 50+ gallon commercial diesel fill

with shower power after one 50+ gallon commercial diesel fill Earn bonus points* with several ways to boost loyalty earnings throughout September

Professional drivers can redeem these promotions at any of the more than 750 participating U.S. Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers or owned and operated One9 Fuel Network locations. Canadian professional drivers will automatically receive one bonus point throughout the month of September when fueling at participating Shell Flying J stations. Download the myRewards PlusTM app** to find the nearest participating travel center.

For more information about Driver Appreciation Month, which got off to a fast start on August 17 when Dale Earnhardt, Jr., unveiled the #ThankATrucker theme on the No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet, visit pilotflyingj.com/driver-appreciation.

*Participating locations only. Terms and conditions apply. While supplies last.

**Data rates may apply.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Company keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services. Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 30,000 direct fleet customers with bundled solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards PlusTM app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

