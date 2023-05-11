Pilot Company Celebrates Military Appreciation Month with Donation to Hire Heroes and Free Offers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Military Appreciation Month in May, Pilot Company is furthering its commitment to helping veterans transition back into the workforce with a $100,000 donation to Hire Heroes USA, an organization dedicated to providing quality employment opportunities to U.S. military veterans and spouses. Pilot Company is also thanking service members and their families with several free offers in the myRewards Plus app* throughout May.

Pilot Company connects military members and their families with successful careers after leaving the service.

"From our Pilot family to all the military families across the country, thank you for your bravery, service and sacrifice," said Brian Ferguson, Chief Merchant at Pilot Company and Air Force veteran. "This Military Appreciation Month, we want to show our gratitude by treating service members to free snacks and drinks during their travels and by joining Hire Heroes USA to connect veterans with resources and opportunities to pursue their career ambitions after leaving the service."

Hire Heroes USA is a leading veteran employment nonprofit that has helped thousands of military members, veterans and military spouses successfully transfer their skills into the civilian workforce. The $100,000 donation from Pilot Company will provide Hire Heroes USA with the resources needed to guide more military members through the transition process, including placing more veterans into careers at Pilot.

"It is thanks to long-time partners like Pilot Company that our veterans and military spouses are empowered to secure well-fitting and well-paying jobs," shared Andrew Sandoe, CEO of Hire Heroes USA. "We at Hire Heroes USA are thankful for Pilot Company's belief in our organization and commitment to our nation's veterans."

Pilot Company is extending its thanks during Military Appreciation Month with exclusive offers* throughout May for veterans and their families, in addition to its year-round 10% discount** on food and beverages. To redeem these special deals, download the myRewards Plus app***, authenticate through ID.me, and visit any of the more than 650 participating owned and operated Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers in the U.S. Military veterans in Canada can also validate their military status through ID.me and utilize the year-round 10% military discount** when checking out at participating Canadian Flying J travel centers.

Pilot Company proudly employs veterans across its organization and encourages former and transitioning military members and their families to apply. Recently Pilot launched its summer hiring campaign to bring on 10,000 team members as they prepare for the busy travel season. Interested candidates can apply at jobs.pilotflyingj.com/nationalhiring.

For more information about Pilot Company's commitment to giving back and its family of travel center brands, visit pilotcompany.com . To learn more about Hire Heroes USA, visit hireheroesusa.org .

*Military Appreciation Month offers are available to U.S. military service members and their immediate family verified with ID.me in the myRewards Plus app for redemption at participating U.S. owned and operated Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers. Other terms, conditions, and restrictions may apply.

**Year-round military discount applies to U.S. and Canadian service members and their immediate family verified with ID.me. Discount is available to be redeemed at participating U.S. owned and operated Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers with the myRewards Plus app and at participating Canadian Flying J travel centers at the point of purchase. Other terms, conditions, and restrictions may apply.

***Data rates may apply. Other terms, conditions, and restrictions may apply.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its travel center network to more than 870 locations serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day and providing over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Pilot Company has the third largest tanker fleet in North America with over 1,500 trucks that supply approximately 14 billion gallons of fuel per year and provide hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. As a fuel and energy leader, Pilot Company is the largest provider of biodiesel and renewable fuels in the U.S. and is developing a coast-to-coast EV charging network. The company's Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. Its One9 Fuel Network provides smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with a variety of fueling locations that offer everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards is available in the myRewards Plus app .

Pilot Company is a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com .

About Hire Heroes USA

Hire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers U.S. military members, veterans, and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Hire Heroes USA offers individualized career coaching, professionally written resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs, and more to thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Funded primarily by public donations and private grants, services are always free to clients. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal.

In 2022, Hire Heroes USA helped 12,764 service members, veterans, and military spouses find gainful employment. Since Hire Heroes USA's founding, more than 75,000 Hire Heroes USA clients have been hired into rewarding careers. For more information about this organization, visit hireheroesusa.org .

SOURCE Pilot Company