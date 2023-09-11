Pilot launch of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway: High-quality development for all

News provided by

China.org.cn

11 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway:

The clip you just watched is from a rap song, composed by Indonesian rapper Akbar Fernando specifically for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway. Since the day it was posted, the rap has gone viral in Indonesia, resonating enormously with its people.

Continue Reading
Pilot launch of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway: High-quality development for all
Pilot launch of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway: High-quality development for all

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway is built to link Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, and Bandung, the country's fourth biggest city, meandering for about 142 kilometers. It also marks a flagship project between the two countries under the "Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)."

Why has the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway received so much attention and welcome? I found the answer in some of the comments from Indonesian people.

The project will surely bring convenience. When the railway is officially open, travel between Jakarta and Bandung will only take 40 minutes. That means, about 40 million inhabitants in that area will basically live in the same city. A citizen of Jakarta said it once took her eight hours to arrive in Bandung for a vacation, due to the lousy traffic. Limited by the distance, an aerial ladder truck driver working on the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway project could only return home once a month. But he said, once the railway is available, it would be so much easier for him to get together with family.

The project will also bring economic benefits. The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway has created plenty of job opportunities directly or indirectly for Indonesia, especially for people living in the en-route areas. During its construction, a total of 51,000 jobs were created. What's more, the "economic growth belt" along the railway is also thriving as the railway's construction progresses, which boosts economic development and tourism in the en-route areas.

The project bears profound influence beyond the railway itself. During construction, China has trained about 45,000 Indonesian employees. A netizen commented: "With China's technology support, I hope Indonesia will one day build its own high-speed railway." Moreover, as the economy develops, many long-existing problems like unbalanced development within regions and big city malaises, which were caused by an over-concentrated population and uneven economic development, will also be relieved.

There are more projects like this. From infrastructure cooperation like the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway and China-Laos Railway, and international capacity collaboration like the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" project, to the continuous breakthrough in China-ASEAN bilateral trade volume… The concerted efforts of China and Southeastern Asian countries under the BRI have not only become an exemplary model for international cooperation, but also contributed to the stability and harmony of Asia and the world, injecting robust vitality for the high-quality development of the related countries and the global economy.

China Mosaic 
http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

Pilot launch of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway: High-quality development for all
http://www.china.org.cn/video/2023-09/11/content_115196281.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn

Also from this source

Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue launches United Youth Initiative in Beijing

The 24-point guidelines for attracting foreign investment: China's new recipe for boosting economy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.