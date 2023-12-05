Pilot Travel Centers LLC, General Motors and EVgo Make Convenient, Accessible Charging a Reality with Opening of First Stations in Coast-to-Coast EV Charging Network

At least 25 locations offering 100 fast charging stalls by end of year; approximately 200 locations targeted by end of 2024

Pilot and Flying J travel centers feature 24/7 amenities, including 350kW chargers, onsite staff monitoring and more

Network designed to improve range confidence and enable nationwide EV road travel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Travel Centers LLC, General Motors (NYSE: GM) and EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) today announced the opening of the first 17 locations of their previously announced national electric vehicle fast charging network. Now available in 13 states, the network features an elevated charging experience, providing EV travelers access to the same amenities offered at existing Pilot and Flying J travel center locations.

General Motors EVs charging at a Pilot and Flying J travel center as part of a new coast-to-coast fast charging network.

"EV drivers are eager for a better charging experience and to have more charging locations along America's most traveled corridors. These new charging locations and the many more to come, will be critical for improving range confidence," said Adam Wright, Pilot Travel Centers LLC chief executive officer. "As interest in EVs continues to grow, we believe our network can be a catalyst to getting more EV drivers on the road."

Pilot Travel Centers LLC, GM, and EVgo, along with multiple public agencies and utilities, have worked together to grow the nation's public fast charging infrastructure, creating a model for how public-private collaboration can make measurable progress in accelerating broader access to EV charging. The three industry leaders have worked to provide current and future EV drivers with a thoughtful, practical and accessible charging experience for long distance travel.

Many locations throughout the network offer a variety of 24/7 amenities, products and services, including:

Multiple fast charging stalls at each site, with chargers capable of delivering up to 350kW.

Canopies to help protect drivers from the elements during charging.

Pull-through charging stalls to accommodate EV towing.

Centrally located chargers in well-lit areas, monitored around-the-clock by onsite staff.

Access to restrooms, food and beverage options, and free Wi-Fi.

Plug and Charge compatibility for a streamlined charging experience.

A seamless digital user experience has also been built into this network — EV travelers will be able to easily find available charging locations via GM's vehicle brand apps, Pilot's myRewards Plus app, the EVgo app, PlugShare and other applications designed for EV drivers.* Beginning in spring 2024, GM and Pilot Travel Centers LLC will introduce exclusive benefits for GM drivers, including the ability to reserve a charger, and discounts on charging. All EV travelers can also save at Pilot and Flying J locations with regular deals on food, beverages and merchandise available in the myRewards Plus app.*

"As GM continues to advance its vision of an all-electric future, we're collaborating broadly to accelerate access to convenient charging at home and on the go, offering additional confidence to prospective single vehicle customers considering an EV," said Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy. "This new network will provide EV drivers with a quality charging experience and greater peace of mind during road trips."

By the end of 2023, it is expected that at least 25 Pilot and Flying J travel centers will feature EV fast charging, with approximately 200 locations targeted by the end of 2024. In total, the network will include up to 2,000 high-power fast charging stalls at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S., connecting urban and rural communities. Expansion sites for this network have been strategically selected for continued electrification of highly traveled corridors in every corner of the nation.

"EVgo is committed to delivering a convenient, reliable, and customer-centric charging experience," said Dennis Kish, EVgo chief operating officer. "With robust amenities, optimal corridor locations, high-power charging and more, our collaboration with GM and Pilot Company puts drivers first and boosts range confidence for every EV traveler on the road."

To learn about available locations, amenities and more, visit pilotflyingj.com/ev-charging.https://www.pilotflyingj.com/ev-charging

*Data rates may apply. Other terms, conditions and restrictions may apply.

About Pilot Travel Centers LLC

Pilot Travel Centers LLC keeps North America's drivers moving as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Travel Centers LLC is a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot Travel Centers LLC has more than 870 Pilot, Flying J and One9 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot Travel Centers LLC offers trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates the third largest fuel tanker fleet in North America and supplies approximately 14 billion gallons of fuel per year. Pilot Travel Centers LLC is committed to shaping the future of energy as the largest provider of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of a coast-to-coast EV charging network and low carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot Travel Centers LLC, visit pilotflyingj.com.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation's largest public fast charging providers, with over 950 fast charging locations across more than 35 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements This communication and related comments by management, may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about possible future events and are often identified by words like "aim," "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions. In making these statements, we rely on assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors, many of which are beyond our control. These factors, which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports we file with the SEC, include, among others, the following: (1) our ability to deliver new products, services, technologies and customer experiences; (2) our ability to timely fund and introduce new and improved vehicle models; (3) our ability to profitably deliver a broad portfolio of EVs; (4) the success of our current line of internal combustion engine vehicles; (5) our highly competitive industry; (6) the unique technological, operational, regulatory and competitive risks related to the timing and commercialization of AVs, including the various regulatory approvals and permits required for operating driverless AVs in multiple markets; (7) risks associated with climate change; (8) global automobile market sales volume; (9) inflationary pressures, persistently high prices, uncertain availability of raw materials and commodities, and instability in logistics and related costs; (10) our business in China, which is subject to unique operational, competitive, regulatory and economic risks; (11) the success of our ongoing strategic business relationships and of our joint ventures; (12) the international scale and footprint of our operations, which exposes us to a variety of unique political, economic, competitive and regulatory risks; (13) any significant disruption at any of our manufacturing facilities; (14) the ability of our suppliers to deliver parts, systems and components without disruption and at such times to allow us to meet production schedules; (15) pandemics, epidemics, disease outbreaks and other public health crises; (16) the possibility that competitors may independently develop products and services similar to ours, or that our intellectual property rights are not sufficient to prevent competitors from developing or selling those products or services; (17) our ability to manage risks related to security breaches and other disruptions to our information technology systems and networked products; (18) our ability to comply with increasingly complex, restrictive and punitive regulations relating to our enterprise data practices; (19) our ability to comply with extensive laws, regulations and policies applicable to our operations and products, including those relating to fuel economy, emissions and AVs; (20) costs and risks associated with litigation and government investigations; (21) the costs and effect on our reputation of product safety recalls and alleged defects in products and services; (22) any additional tax expense or exposure or failure to fully realize available tax incentives; (23) our continued ability to develop captive financing capability through GM Financial; and (24) any significant increase in our pension funding requirements. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

SOURCE Pilot Travel Centers LLC