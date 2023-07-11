Pilot Wave Holdings Receives $6MM Credit Facility from Aequum Capital

News provided by

Aequum Capital Financial LLC

11 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Wave Holdings ("Pilot Wave"), the world's leading technology-focused acquisition and growth firm, has closed on a $6MM credit facility with Aequum Capital, which will provide working capital to support continued growth and acquisitions of additional portfolio companies. 

"We are thrilled to secure this credit line from Aequum, as it empowers PWH to forge ahead in the dynamic world of e-commerce," said Arik Oganesian, head of E-Commerce at Pilot Wave.  "This financial boost will be instrumental in our next acquisition, enabling us to seize a compelling opportunity."

Pilot Wave employs a distinctive approach to business, focusing on investing in and acquiring small businesses and leveraging top-notch data and analytics to fuel their growth. By activating various strategies within the platform, Pilot Wave aims to propel the growth of omni-channel brands. The firm is category-agnostic but customer-centric by targeting brands that complement the existing basket-of-goods of current portfolio owned brand customers.

"This is a great first step in the relationship between Aequum and PWH," said Eric Weisheit of Aequum Capital.  "We have full confidence in the direction and operational management of PWH. Their proven track record of successful e-commerce acquisitions and overall sector expertise is second to none. We look forward to partnering with them in their continued growth and success in the dynamic landscape of e-commerce."

About Pilot Wave

Pilot Wave is the first acquisition firm dedicated to bringing modern technology to small businesses. Comprised of hybrid investment professionals, operators, and technologists, the team partners with exceptional management to grow businesses and help them continue to be competitive in the technological age.  

About Aequum Capital

Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-based and cash flow debt facilities of up to $15MM to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.

Please reach out to Eric Weisheit of Aequum Capital ([email protected]) or Arik Oganesian of Pilot Wave ([email protected]) for additional details.

SOURCE Aequum Capital Financial LLC

