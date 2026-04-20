Pine Environmental Services Announces CEO Succession

WINDSOR, N.J., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine Environmental Services ("Pine Environmental" or the "Company"), a leading provider of testing and measurement equipment to the environmental and non-destructive test markets, is pleased to announce the implementation of its CEO succession plan. Jason Davis, who has been serving as Chief Operating Officer of the company since September 2024, has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective April 24, 2026. John Roush, who has served as Pine's CEO since May 2024, and who had previously served on Pine's Board of Directors, will return to his role on the Board.

In his role as COO, Mr. Davis has led a substantial portion of Pine's operations, including branch operations and the sales organization. Prior to joining Pine, Mr. Davis spent over two decades in executive leadership in the equipment rental industry in roles with Sunbelt Rentals, including Vice President, Senior Regional Manager, Regional Manager, Branch Manager and Field Sales Representative. He is a highly accomplished executive leader with deep expertise in all phases of specialty equipment rental operations. Mr. Davis also has significant experience executing mergers & acquisitions, which is a key area of focus for Pine as the Company drives its strategy to accelerate growth across its served markets.

"We are pleased to partner with Jason as CEO as he builds on the strong momentum we have established in the business over the last several years. Jason has been driving a larger part of our commercial organization, positioning him to step into the CEO role seamlessly," said Anjali Jolly, a member of Pine Environmental's Board of Directors and Managing Partner at ACON Investments, the Company's financial sponsor.

"We would also like to thank John for his many contributions in building a strong team across Pine, accelerating the company's growth and completing the first acquisition during our ownership. We look forward to his continued contributions as a member of the Board of Directors," added Ms. Jolly.

"I am honored to step into the CEO role," remarked Jason Davis. "I am eager to continue to build on John's organic growth and acquisition strategy and appreciate the trust that he and ACON have placed in me. As the leader in our space, we have the scale, footprint and expertise to further differentiate ourselves. Our focus is on leveraging those advantages to drive growth, improve performance, and build a more valuable, more resilient business."

About Pine Environmental Services: Pine Environmental is a leading provider of testing and measurement equipment, serving customers in critical and growing end markets including environmental services and non-destructive test (NDT). With a commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction, Pine Environmental delivers comprehensive solutions including equipment rentals, new and used equipment sales, consumables and repair & calibration services to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

For more media inquiries, please contact: Melissa Tyner, Sr. Manager, Commercial Sales: [email protected]

SOURCE Pine Environmental Services LLC