Pine-Sol®'s First-Ever Footwear Collaboration, Pine-Sole, Supports the Empowerment of Black Women

Sold exclusively through the recently launched Pine-Store, the brand's first-ever merchandise collaboration is available for purchase alongside other must-have gifts and gear for brand superfans with all proceeds1 from the Pine-Store going to digitalundivided, a nonprofit leveraging data, advocacy, and innovative programs to support women of color entrepreneurs and their communities. As a trailblazing entrepreneur herself, Vashtie designed the bold and bright kicks to pay homage to the grunge, skater and sneakerhead trends of her teenage years while utilizing the brand's well-known green and yellow scheme with its signature pine tree icon – embracing Pine-Sol's heritage in a fresh way.

"Cleaning with Pine-Sol every Saturday morning was how my family and I showed gratitude for what we had, and the smell of Pine-Sol immediately takes me back to that time spent with my loved ones," said Kola. "I wanted to channel those childhood memories into a shoe that sparks nostalgia while also supporting Black female entrepreneurs like myself."

Committed to giving back to Black women entrepreneurs, Pine-Sol sought to collaborate with Kola to help drive its mission home. "We're thrilled to continue supporting digitalundivided given all the great work they do to support Black and Hispanic female entrepreneurs," said Stacy Stokes, Senior Director of Marketing at Pine-Sol. "Vashtie's creative influence, passion for Pine-Sol and advocacy for fellow Black female entrepreneurs made her the perfect partner for this initiative."

Lauren Maillian, CEO of digitalundivided noted, "digitalundivided and Pine-Sol's ongoing partnership continues to highlight the genius of women of color entrepreneurs through creative collaborations." Maillian added, "Teaming up with Vashtie on this exclusive collectible sneaker is an exciting way to drive support and awareness for our mission and programs that advance the future of entrepreneurship through diversity."

The limited-edition Pine-Sole collectible sneaker can be found alongside other must-have gifts and gear for brand superfans who are proud to use Pine-Sol to get the deep clean they love at PineStore.com.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, listed No. 1 on the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings and included on the Barron's 2021 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-B

About digitalundivided

digitalundivided is a nonprofit, social startup that leverages data and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs in innovation and technology. Our goal is to create a world in which all women of color own their work. digitalundivided merges data and heart to change the trajectories of women's lives. We are a connector and a catalyst, supporting Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs through best-in-class programming, mentorship, training, resources, and investment. We offer unparalleled thought leadership in the space. And we bring together the shared experiences of our community to produce ground-breaking authoritative research on Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs. For more information, visit: www.digitalundivided.com and follow us on Twitter (@digundiv) and on Instagram and Facebook (@digitalundivided).

1 Between 12/1/20-12/31/21, purchase any qualifying item at http://www.pinestore.com/ and The Clorox Company will donate 100% of the purchase proceeds to Didtechnology, Inc. to support its BIG Incubator Program and provide additional founder sponsorships for Black women entrepreneurs. For details, including per item donation, see https://bit.ly/3pLITmw. Void where prohibited.

SOURCE The Clorox Company

Related Links

https://www.pinesol.com/pine-store/

