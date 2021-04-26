Pineland Telephone Cooperative Upgrades Communications Network with Ribbon IP Optical Solutions

PLANO, Texas, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Pineland Telephone Cooperative, a provider of telecommunications services to residential and business customers in South Georgia, has selected Ribbon's IP Optical network solutions to upgrade its communications network. Ribbon's industry-leading Apollo and Neptune solutions allow Pineland to expand its network capacity to meet current and future growth demands.

"We were in need of a solution that would allow us to seamlessly expand our core network capacity to accommodate our growing customer base," said Dustin Durden, General Manager, Pineland. "Ribbon is a trusted partner with whom we have a very long history. Their expanded portfolio of IP Optical and transport solutions are a great technology fit for our rapidly growing network. They will allow us to future-proof our network and enhance our ability to deliver our customers uninterrupted gigabit-enabled internet speeds and other state-of-the-art communications capabilities."

Durden added, "Ribbon's top-notch Professional Services organization and their capabilities was also a big factor in our decision to go with them for this critical project. We are confident the level of service and support they will provide will be first-rate."

"Pineland already has key solutions from our Cloud & Edge portfolio in their network and with addition of our IP Optical network solutions to overlay their existing infrastructure, it allows them to immediately enhance their communications offerings," said Steven Bruny, EVP Sales, Americas Region for Ribbon. "Our IP Optical network solutions are designed to cost-effectively help communications service providers and enterprises of all sizes modernize their communications networks."

Ribbon's Apollo optical transport and switching platforms allow its customers to optimize network traffic, enhance layer 1 security and lower the cost per bit. The Neptune family of products provide service providers with next-generation IP transport technology, while delivering best-in-class data rates and improved network operations. The Apollo and Neptune solutions are supported by Ribbon's advanced network management system, which provides unified, multi-layer, end-to-end network management through an intuitive user interface.

Key Takeaways:

About Pineland Telephone Cooperative

Pineland serves over 1,300 square miles with its traditional Phone and Internet services in all or parts of ten counties in South Georgia. Beginning its 69th year, 100% of Pineland's Phone and Internet customers receive their services via a dedicated Fiber-to-the-Home network offering Gigabit enabled Broadband connections. Pineland's mission is to offer an outstanding customer experience through the efficient delivery of progressive technology solutions in the markets served. We will achieve this mission by applying our Core Values of Excellence, Integrity, Innovation, and a Servant's Heart in everything we do. For more information, visit Pineland.net.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

