Pinelands Recovery Center and MAP Health Management Announce Partnership to Drive Improved Addiction Treatment Outcomes

MEDFORD, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinelands Recovery Center of Medford, one of the finest, most respected drug and alcohol treatment facilities in New Jersey and part of the Discovery Behavioral Health network, recently announced its partnership with MAP Health Management ("MAP"), the nation's leading provider of peer-recovery support services and data insights for people with Substance Use Disorders.

The MAP program provides peer recovery support services and clinical outcomes reporting to Pinelands to support the ongoing recovery of individuals who complete their treatment program. A hallmark of Pinelands program is to position each client for long term recovery – aftercare programs, alumni events and outcomes studies are part of this process.

Substance use disorder's impact on those with addictions and their families has both social and economic impacts. When providers collaborate, better outcomes can be achieved. MAP uses technology and a peer's lived experience to engage with those in recovery. MAP specializes in scalable delivery of certified peer recovery support services and outcomes tracking that are designed to provide longer-term support and provide a feedback loop of actionable data to help addiction treatment programs improve.

Pinelands will offer MAP's peer services to all clients who complete their residential and outpatient programs. The remote, telehealth nature of MAP's services enables patients to engage with peer services via MAP's video-based engagement platform or telephonically. In addition to supporting all Pinelands clients, MAP's peer specialists will also conduct on-going support sessions with family members involved in patients' treatment.

"Our patients are surrounded by a team of experts to lead them through stabilization and treatment," said Christian Losch, CEO of Pinelands. "The MAP program is part of our continuum of care to extend this network to alumni and their families, with the goal of lifelong recovery. We will also receive outcomes data to fuel continuous quality improvement in our clinical programs."

"MAP is excited to partner with Pinelands, a premier provider of addiction treatment. As with any chronic disease, continuous and personalized support paired with ongoing recovery progress assessment is essential to improving outcomes," said Jacob Levenson, CEO of MAP Health Management.

About Pinelands Recovery Center

Pinelands Recovery Center of Medford is widely known as one of New Jersey's finest, most respected addiction treatment facilities. Backed by a partnership with researchers at Rutgers University and hailed by media critics for highly successful results, the goal of Pinelands is to achieve long-term physical, mental, emotional and spiritual recovery. With 30-bed accommodations and a 24-hour professional staff, the center offers treatment in a comfortable, relaxing environment. For more information on Pinelands Recovery Center of Medford visit, www.pinelandsrecovery.com.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health, a national leader in evidence-based clinical treatment, is committed to providing the ultimate inpatient access, through a strategic mix of geographic locations and tiered pricing that makes life changing care affordable and accessible for the largest possible client base. Discovery continues to expand its footprint nationwide with treatment centers specializing in behavioral health, eating disorders, substance abuse and dual diagnosis. For more information on Discovery Behavioral Health visit, www.discoverybh.com.

About MAP Health Management

From its inception in 2011, MAP's mission has been to improve outcomes for the millions of people annually diagnosed and treated for the chronic disease of addiction, formally referred to as Substance Use Disorder. MAP delivers a much-needed long-term support model by deploying a suite of proprietary solutions including tech-enabled peer recovery support services, an adaptive engagement framework and outcomes reporting – all designed to improve health outcomes for individuals and reduce preventable healthcare cost. MAP is currently collaborating with over one hundred addiction treatment providers to deploy its services which represent capacity of over 8,000 treatment beds / outpatient slots. For more information, visit www.thisismap.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sandra Sellani, Discovery Behavioral Health, 949.463.8683

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health

Related Links

https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com/

