MIAMI, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released The Supplements AI Visibility Index 2026 — ranking the 25 supplement brands most frequently cited across 3,800 prompts tested between January and April 2026 on ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews.

Thorne, Seed, AG1, and Momentous together captured an estimated more than 47% of observed citation share. AG1 — widely reported as the category revenue leader — ranked third in observed citation frequency, behind Thorne and Seed.

Why it matters: The gap between revenue rank and AI citation rank in supplements is wider than in any other sector 5W has measured. The brands the engines surface are the ones with deeper clinical credibility, peer-reviewed citation depth, and sustained editorial and podcast presence.

Three findings:

The Podcast-Halo Premium is real. Brands with sustained presence on Huberman Lab, The Drive with Peter Attia, and similar science-and-longevity podcasts are cited an estimated ~3.4x more frequently than comparable brands without that footprint.

Single-SKU brands beat catalogs. AG1, Seed, and Armra earned cleaner and more consistent citation patterns than catalog brands with many SKUs — diluted product lines produce diluted semantic associations.

Trust signals concentrate the answer. NSF, USP, and Informed Sport certifications; peer-reviewed citation depth; per-batch COA accessibility; and Reddit sentiment volume are the trust signals most associated with citation share.

"Supplements is the category where revenue rank and AI citation rank diverge the most. The brands the engines name are the ones with clinical credibility — not the ones with the biggest ad budget. Pick a use case, own it completely, and the model carries you." — Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman, 5W

Full ranking: https://www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/supplements-ai-visibility-index-2026/

Methodology: 3,800 prompts tested across 12 supplement query clusters on the five major AI engines, January 6–April 30, 2026. Findings are directional estimates of citation share — not medical, nutritional, or purchasing advice. Supplement decisions should be made with a qualified clinician.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. Founded 2003. Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's. Agency of the Year, American Business Awards®. 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications, Ragan. Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year. 5wpr.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations