Ping An and Zhongshan Hospital to Collaborate on "Healthcare + Finance + Technology" Innovations

Jessica TAN, Co-CEO of Ping An Group and Jia FAN, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Medical Superintendent of Zhongshan Hospital, attended the signing ceremony. Yougang ZHU, Party Secretary of Ping An Health Insurance, and Jianying GU, Deputy Medical Superintendent of Zhongshan Hospital, signed contract on behalf of the two parties.

Ms TAN said: "Zhongshan Hospital is known as one of the leading public hospitals in China. Ping An places great importance on this collaboration. The framework of this strategic agreement covers service, scientific research, teaching and branding. Substantial progress has already been made in these areas. Ping An will leverage its unique advantages and abundant resources to work with Zhongshan Hospital, which boasts excellent diagnosis, treatment and scientific research capabilities. Together we will work to improve the efficiency and quality of healthcare services to better serve the citizens in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region and contribute to China's healthcare reform and innovation."

Zhongshan Hospital, founded in 1937, is a leading Grade-3A general hospital in China. It is a public institution affiliated with the National Health Commission and a comprehensive teaching hospital. The hospital also boasts strong scientific research and teaching capabilities and has nurtured excellent medical talent, including three academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, two academicians from the Chinese Academy of Engineering and more than 700 senior medical professionals.

Mr. FAN noted that in support of the Healthy China initiative, the State Council provided guidance on reform of the medical security system in 2020 for cooperation between medical institutions and insurance companies. Ping An is a world-renowned large financial group, focusing on financial services, healthcare and technological innovation and shares a common vision with Zhongshan Hospital of hospital-business cooperation for "Innovation, Cooperation, Intelligence, Quality and Effectiveness".

Ping An is committed to its original aspiration of serving China's real economy and safeguarding people's livelihoods, fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities, offering quality financial products and simplified and convenient finance and healthcare services. Ping An is striving to help Chinese citizens pursue their ideal lives by using the power of fintech and its healthcare ecosystem.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 218 million retail customers and 598 million internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two over-arching domains of activity, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", covering the provision of financial and health care services through our integrated financial services platform and our ecosystems; in financial services, health care, auto services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" transformation strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. In 2020, Ping An ranked 7th in the Forbes Global 2000 list and ranked 21st in the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 38th in the 2020 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZ™ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list.

