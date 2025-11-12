Ping An Opens Its First Self-Operated Hospital in Shenzhen

Setting a New Standard for Rehabilitation Care Across the Greater Bay Area

Advancing the "Integrated Finance + Health and Senior Care" Strategy

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or "the Group", HKEX: 2318/82318; SSE: 601318) today announced the official opening of its first self-operated hospital in Shenzhen – Shenzhen Beiyi Rehabilitation Hospital ("the Hospital"). Operated by PKU Healthcare Group, a subsidiary of Ping An, the Hospital is committed to delivering comprehensive rehabilitation services to residents of the Greater Bay Area, covering a spectrum from acute and critical rehabilitation to chronic home care. It is projected to serve up to 100,000 patients annually.

Michael Guo, Co-CEO of Ping An, stated that the opening of the Hospital underscores Ping An's active engagement with the national "Healthy China" initiative and marks a key milestone in the Group's "health and senior care" strategy. The Hospital enhances the standard of rehabilitation care in Shenzhen and strengthens the integrated "insurance + rehabilitation + senior care" model. In collaboration with PKUCare Rehabilitation Hospital, it creates a north-south synergy, providing integrated health and senior care services to clients across Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area.

Yougang Zhu, Chairman of PKU Healthcare Group and Chairman & CEO of Ping An Health Insurance, highlighted that the Hospital will focus on smart technologies as a core driver, incorporating advanced technology into diagnosis, service delivery, and management. With a family-centered service approach, the Hospital aims to establish an efficient, precise, and future-oriented intelligent rehabilitation platform.

Six Core Rehabilitation Specialties, AI-Empowered Intelligent Rehabilitation Platform

As one of the core cities in the Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen is experiencing a growing demand for high-quality rehabilitation care, yet such resources remain limited. The Hospital leverages PKU Healthcare Group's century-long medical expertise and is staffed by a team of leading rehabilitation specialists covering six key specialties: neurology, orthopedics and joints, pediatrics, geriatrics, spinal cord injury, and pain management.

Backed by years of technological innovation from Ping An and PKU Healthcare Group, the Hospital introduces an "AI + precision rehabilitation" service model, featuring intelligent rehabilitation equipment such as exoskeleton robots and 3D posture and gait analysis systems throughout the rehabilitation process.

Innovative "Insurance + Rehabilitation + Senior Care" Model, Advancing the "Integrated Finance + Health and Senior Care" Strategy

The Hospital will collaborate closely with Ping An's insurance, health care, and senior care businesses to develop an innovative "insurance + rehabilitation + senior care" model, supporting the Group's "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy.

The Hospital is connected to Ping An Health Insurance's high-end direct payment system, enabling customers to experience a "seamless in-hospital payment". It also plans to integrate with the national medical insurance payment platforms and international commercial insurance, facilitating convenient, barrier-free claims processing for patients from Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and abroad. Furthermore, the Hospital works in close cooperation with the "Ping An Zhen Yi Nian" experience center to provide integrated care services spanning "in-hospital, post-hospital, community and home." In the future, the expertise and operational experience gained from running Shenzhen Beiyi Rehabilitation Hospital will help support Ping An's home-based senior care services, contributing to the continuous improvement and high-quality development of Ping An's senior care offerings.

By the end of September 2025, Ping An had established partnerships with over 37,000 hospitals in China, more than 107,000 health management institutions, and nearly 241,000 pharmacies. Its flagship self-operated PKU Healthcare Group comprises six general hospitals, 14 health management centers, and two specialized rehabilitation hospitals. Ping An served nearly 250 million individual customers, with 63% benefiting from its health and senior care ecosystem. In the first three quarters of 2025, over 16 million Ping An Life customers accessed health management services.

The Shenzhen Beiyi Rehabilitation Hospital represents a significant advancement in building a high-quality medical service system and marks another milestone in the Group's health and senior care ecosystem across the Greater Bay Area. As a flagship self-operated entity within Ping An's health and senior care framework, the Hospital will integrate leading medical resources, deploy advanced technologies, and innovate service models to deliver enhanced rehabilitation services to residents of Shenzhen and the surrounding area.

- End -

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEX:2318 / 82318; SSE:601318) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It strives to become a world-leading provider of integrated finance, health and senior care services. Under the technology-enabled "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-pronged strategy, the Group provides professional "financial advisory, family doctor, and senior care concierge" services to its nearly 250 million retail customers. Ping An advances intelligent digital transformation and employs technologies to improve financial businesses' quality and efficiency and enhance risk management. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. As of the end of December 2024, Ping An had more than RMB12 trillion in total assets. The Group ranked 27th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2025, 47th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2025, and ranked AAA in MSCI ESG Ratings in 2025.

