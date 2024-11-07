Ping An Takes Lead in Fortune Fintech Innovator Asia list, Ranked 1st in Insurtech

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318 / 82318; SSE: 601318) ranked #1 in insurtech in Fortune's first-ever Fintech Innovators Asia list. "Ping An is one of China's largest insurers, with about 240 million retail consumers across the country. Ping An's 'Smart Verification' and 'Smart Fast Claim' services now make its enrolment and claims processing more efficient. AI-driven tools are also reducing diagnostic times in rural areas," Fortune said.

Fortune's Fintech Innovators Asia 2024 showcases the leading companies shaping the future of fintech in Asia. More than 300 companies that are active in Asia-Pacific were ranked in five categories: insurtech, blockchain and crypto, payments, digital banking and wealthtech. In its evaluation, Fortune considered factors including the company's innovations and use of advanced technologies, financial performance, market impact, scalability, regulatory compliance, security measures and unique features that improve the lives of consumers.

Ping An has been advancing its technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy in recent years. Through its "one customer, multiple accounts, multiple products, and one-stop services" model, the Company ensures customers can enjoy professional financial advisory, family doctor, and senior care concierge services. Ping An strives to take care of customers by offering them a "worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving" experience.

Promoting business innovation through technology

Ping An Life launched its upgraded "1-1-1 Superfast Claim" services this year, featuring "one-sentence reporting, one-click uploading, and one-minute validation." In the first six months of 2024, Ping An Life paid more than 2.58 million claims, accounting for over 99% of all claims, among which the fastest payment took only 10 seconds. Ping An P&C continued to enhance services for its 200 million "Ping An Auto Owner" app users, by expanding its service scope to 82 items, including emergency assistance, annual inspection and designated driver services.

In healthcare services, Ping An provides membership-based senior care services via online family doctors and senior care concierges. Ping An to guides members through its end-to-end "online, in-store and home-delivered" service network supported by artificial intelligence (AI), covering consultation, diagnosis, treatment and services. As of the end of September 2024, Ping An's health and senior care ecosystem had more than 64,000 paying corporate clients with more than 26 million employees.

Transforming financial services with technologies for sales, efficiency and risk management

In the first three quarters of 2024, the volume of services provided by Ping An's AI service representatives reached about 1,340 million times, accounting for 80% of Ping An's total customer service volume in the first half of 2024. The AI service representatives responded and handled customer inquiries and complaints swiftly. Via smart underwriting and smart claim settlement, 93% of Ping An Life's policies were underwritten within seconds, and it took an average of 7.4 minutes to close a claim with Smart Quick Claim. Ping An also uses technology for risk control, with RMB9.1 billion in fraudulent claims saved via smart fraud risk identification, a 23.7% increase year-on-year to.

Ping An has a first-class technology team of over 21,000 technology developers and more than 3,000 scientists. It is also leader among international financial institutions in patent applications, which totaled 53,521 as of the end of September 2024. It is ranked second globally overall in the number of its generative AI patent applications. In order to ensure technology will better serve users of services and products, Ping An is guided by its AI Ethics Management Committee and its "AI Ethical Governance Statement and Policies of Ping An Group" for the development and application of AI in a comprehensive and rational manner, and protecting personal data of customers with cutting-edge technologies.

Ping An will continue to advance comprehensive digital transformation to pursue high-quality business development and improve the quality and efficiency of financial businesses. It will strive for product upgrades and technological innovation, to comprehensively develop technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance and digital finance. By doing so, Ping An will create greater value for customers, shareholders, employees and society.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEx:2318 / 82318; SSE:601318) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It strives to become a world-leading provider of integrated finance, health and senior care services, Under the technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy, the Group provides professional "financial advisory, family doctor, and senior care concierge" services to its 240 million retail customers. Ping An advances intelligent digital transformation and employs technologies to improve financial businesses' quality and efficiency and enhance risk management. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. As of the end of September 2024, Ping An had more than RMB12 trillion in total assets. The Group ranked 29th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2024 and 53rd in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2024.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.