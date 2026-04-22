Ping Identity Wins 2026 Google Cloud Security Partner of the Year Award for Identity & Access Management

Award highlights joint leadership in modernizing and extending identity controls into real-time AI-driven environments

DENVER, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, announced today that it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Security Partner of the Year Award for Identity & Access Management. Ping Identity is being recognized for their achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers deliver passwordless access, device and browser trust, and identity-first controls that protect high-risk users and govern AI-driven interactions.

"The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. "We are proud to name Ping Identity a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year."

Ping Identity was recognized for helping large enterprises modernize workforce and customer identity, while securing AI-driven workloads across Google Workspace, Chrome Enterprise, and the Google Cloud Marketplace. Notably, as the only comprehensive identity provider (IdP) delivering its platform through the Google Cloud Marketplace, Ping enables organizations to apply identity-first security across both access and execution—governing real-time human and AI agent activity to ensure continuous control across every interaction.

"Google Cloud is a critical partner in our strategy to bring identity-first security to AI," said Loren Russon, VP, Product & Technology at Ping Identity. "As AI agents move into production, the challenge is not just managing access, but also controlling execution. By combining Ping's runtime identity capabilities with Google Cloud's scale, we're helping organizations reduce risk, safely delegate authority, and confidently adopt AI in their most sensitive environments."

In 2025, Ping achieved 66% year-over-year growth in Marketplace total contract value and 3x growth in global Marketplace sales across EMEA and APJ, while launching joint solutions like Chrome Enterprise Device Trust to modernize identity across key industries such as financial services, healthcare and sports media. Ping was also recognized with two 2025 Google Cloud Partner individual All-Star Awards for Sales and AI Innovations, highlighting an "Identity for AI" solution that controls AI activity in real time. As AI adoption accelerates, Ping Identity will continue to advance identity-first security to help enterprises govern AI and scale securely with Google Cloud.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we help organizations secure and manage digital identities across customers, employees, partners, and non-human entities. Whether securing millions of users, fighting fraud, simplifying third-party access, or enabling passwordless experiences, establishing trust in every digital moment shouldn't slow you down. Our enterprise identity platform is designed for scale, flexibility, and integration across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments. With our Runtime Identity capabilities, Ping enables organizations to adopt AI and automation by continuously verifying identity, context, and intent at every interaction, helping secure and govern AI agents in real time. Learn more at pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Media Relations:

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SOURCE Ping Identity