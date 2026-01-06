Ping Identity Appoints Adnan Chaudhry as Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Trusted Identity for the AI Era

Enterprise go-to-market leader joins Ping Identity as organizations face accelerating

demand for trusted identity in an AI-driven world

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, announced the appointment of Adnan Chaudhry as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Chaudhry will lead Ping Identity's global go-to-market organization, including sales, marketing, solutions engineering, channels, and revenue operations, as enterprises increasingly rely on identity as a foundation for trust in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

As AI accelerates how people, applications, and systems interact, identity has become critical infrastructure for trust in the digital world. Chaudhry's appointment reinforces Ping Identity's focus on helping organizations secure digital interactions at scale while enabling growth, innovation, and seamless user experiences.

Chaudhry brings deep experience building and scaling global revenue organizations across enterprise software. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President at Slack, a Salesforce company, where he led global go-to-market strategy and execution, including post-merger integration of the sales and solutions engineering teams. Prior to Slack, Chaudhry held senior leadership roles at Salesforce, including Senior Vice President of the Gen Commercial Business Unit, driving growth across strategic and enterprise accounts.

"As AI accelerates digital interactions, identity becomes the trust fabric that holds everything together," said Andre Durand, CEO and Founder of Ping Identity. "Adnan has scaled global go-to-market teams through periods of change, and his customer-first leadership will help enterprises build and operate on trusted identity at scale."

As CRO, Chaudhry will focus on expanding Ping Identity's global footprint, strengthening customer and partner relationships, and aligning go-to-market strategy and execution with the growing need for secure, privacy-conscious identity solutions.

"AI is fundamentally transforming how businesses operate and how digital interactions take place," said Adnan Chaudhry, Chief Revenue Officer of Ping Identity. "As that complexity grows, trusted identity becomes essential not just for security, but for enabling confidence, scale, and innovation. Ping Identity is uniquely positioned to help organizations build trust into every digital interaction, and I'm excited to work with the team to support customers as they navigate this next era of AI-driven digital transformation."

Chaudhry's appointment underscores Ping Identity's continued investment in leadership and go-to-market excellence as demand grows for secure, scalable identity solutions that support modern enterprises and emerging AI use cases.

