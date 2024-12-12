Ping Identity Celebrates Identity Excellence Award Winners 2024

DISH, Truckstop, Western Union, FedEx, United Airlines and GPC recognized for identity excellence

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, announced the winners of the eighth Identity Excellence Awards at its annual Ping YOUniverse conference. Selected by Ping Identity leadership, the 2024 winners represent standout security leaders who are advancing the identity industry through innovative, customer-centric services.

"These companies set the standard for balancing security with experience, tailoring each to their unique industry to keep up with customer expectations," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "We are committed to empowering these organizations with the technology they need to deliver easier and more secure online experiences, and together, making the digital world a safer place for all."

Cloud Migration Champion: DISH Network

A customer since 2019, DISH Network L.L.C., a subsidiary of EchoStar, represents successfully taking the leap to the cloud through migrating to PingOne Advanced Services . Results include exceptional and secure user experiences to its retail, wireless and 46 million Sling streaming service customers.

Fraud Reduction Champion: Truckstop

Truckstop, a leading freight transportation technology platform, deployed PingOne Protect, PingOne Verify and PingOne Credentials to help reduce fraud while providing an exceptional experience for its brokers, carriers, shippers and partners.

Migration & Modernization Champion: Western Union

Western Union underwent a significant migration to PingOne Advanced Services while implementing PingOne MFA to reduce fraud and promote a better user experience to customers.

End to End Champion: GPC

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) implemented PingOne Protect, PingOne Verity , and PingOne DaVinci to centralize and unify customer identity management, while deploying PingFederate and PingDirectory for its workforce. By centralizing user identities, GPC created a scalable, flexible infrastructure tailored to new business units and customer interactions to enable consistent, secure, and user-friendly experiences while driving data-based decisions through unified customer profiles and driving growth.

Customer Experience Champion: United Airlines

Better Together Partner: FedEx and Premier System Integrator

FedEx, a global leader in transportation, e-commerce, and business services, aimed to lower costs and enhance the experience for its partners, consumers, and business customers. With the expertise of a premier system integrator, FedEx implemented Ping Advanced Identity Cloud (AIC), utilizing advanced authentication methods and enhanced login experiences. The collaboration between a premier system integrator, FedEx, and Ping is helping FedEx reduce costs while increasing trust and loyalty among its millions of diverse customers around the world.

