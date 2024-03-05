Ping Identity Celebrates the Next Generation at Girls and Science Event

DENVER, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, kicked off Women's History Month by acting as the five-time premier sponsor of the Girls & Science Kick-Off event held at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Hosted by CBS News Colorado, the Museum, and Girls Inc. of Metro Denver, the annual event is designed to inspire students to pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and drew over 2,000 attendees from the Colorado area.

"It's critical to create an environment and culture that not only supports but is committed to inclusivity," said Shalini Sharma, Chief Legal Officer and executive sponsor of the Women of Ping Employee Resource Group at Ping Identity. "Women and diverse perspectives offer new ways of thinking that result in needed innovation. The Girls & Science event helps instill these tenets into future generations, paving the way for a more inclusive future for all."

"We look forward to this Girls & Science event every year," said Val Rector, Vice President of Human Resources at Ping Identity. "Not only does this help expose girls to technology at earlier ages, but it's an active way to foster the future talent pool and encourage new and creative ways of thinking."

At the event, participants enjoyed an immersive experience of designing and coding their own adventure. Mentor Joany Huang, Technical Enablement Specialist at Ping Identity, and other Ping Identity employees guided participants through the logistical steps of how to build their own orchestration flows.

