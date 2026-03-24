Ping Identity Defines the Runtime Identity Standard for Autonomous AI

General Availability of Identity for AI establishes continuous, contextual enforcement and real-time control over AI agents

DENVER, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, announced the General Availability of Identity for AI, introducing a model designed for the realities of AI agents operating across the enterprise. As autonomous agents move into production, the challenge is no longer just managing identity. It is controlling what those identities do as they operate at runtime. In an agentic enterprise, the system of record is not sufficient. The system that enforces decisions at runtime becomes the system of control.

Identity for AI is now generally available with three core components: Agent IAM Core, Agent Gateway, and Agent Detection. Together, they establish agent identity, enforce delegated authority at runtime, and detect agentic activity.

Traditional identity was built for authentication and access. Autonomous agents change that model. Every action carries enterprise impact. Managing identities still matters, but it is no longer sufficient. The bigger challenge is execution. Organizations must detect when agents are active and enforce what they are allowed to do in real time.

That shift demands explicit delegation, not impersonation. Humans remain accountable, with approval where appropriate. This applies across on-behalf-of-user and autonomous flows. Instead of extending human credentials to AI systems, organizations define and enforce what an agent is allowed to do through continuous, contextual authorization.

"AI agents are not features. They are actors in the enterprise that require identity, authority, and accountability," said Andre Durand, CEO and Founder of Ping Identity. "Identity is foundational. Agents acting autonomously at agentic scale and speed against systems of record will require continuous verification and enforcement at every decision."

This milestone extends Ping's Digital Trust mission into the agentic era, ensuring human and non-human identities are governed under a unified identity framework.

Ecosystem Alignment

Several global leaders from Ping's preferred partner ecosystem recognize identity as foundational to trusted AI adoption.

"Agent autonomy is only as safe as the identity and access controls behind it. AI agents should be treated like first-class digital identities: authenticate them, authorize what they can do, and audit what they touch to close governance gaps across the identity lifecycle," said Chad Veldhuizen, alliance leader for Ping Identity and managing director, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

"AI agents introduce a new class of risk. It's not just about access, it's about having the security controls and oversight in place to understand what those agents do once they're deployed. A holistic view of agent activity and strong guardrails to enforce least privilege and protect sensitive data, is critical in the AI era" said Kyle Krum, Senior Director of Product Management, Cloudflare.

What Identity for AI Delivers Today

Identity for AI extends beyond access at login by establishing control at the moment of action through continuous, contextual authorization at runtime, operating at enterprise scale. Enterprises define delegated authority so agents act with the right permissions, at the right time, in the right context, with clear accountability to the users they represent.

With Identity for AI, enterprises can:

Treat AI agents as first-class identities with defined ownership, credentials, and policy

Use delegated, scoped tokens instead of human impersonation or shared credentials

Enforce least privilege at the moment of action, evaluating each agent request in real time

Secure MCP-based integrations through Agent Gateway without rewriting existing services

Detect and identify external AI agents using behavioral signals and bot authentication protocols

Agent IAM Core enables enterprises to onboard, manage, authenticate, and authorize AI agents in real time as a new identity type, mapping agent access based on delegated entitlements and policy.

Agent Gateway provides a runtime enforcement layer that standardizes how agents interact with services, invokes fine-grained authorization, and centralizes monitoring and audit of agent activity.

Agent Detection, available via PingOne Protect, provides runtime agent detection and risk assessment for AI agents. It identifies personal and external AI agents through bot authentication protocols and behavioral signals, and feeds those signals into authorization decisions, routing them into appropriate authentication and authorization pathways.

Identity for AI also standardizes enforcement across emerging AI integration frameworks, including the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling secure agent-to-system interactions at scale.

Together, these capabilities establish a runtime enforcement layer that governs AI behavior across systems, beyond just identity lifecycle and access control.

Enabling Safe AI Innovation

By moving identity into runtime, enterprises gain continuous control over AI-driven actions. This allows organizations to deploy AI agents in production while maintaining clear boundaries around what those agents are allowed to do.

Least-privilege access can be enforced for non-human identities, with centralized policy enforcement and support for autonomous workflows backed by auditability and accountability. Identity for AI extends Ping's enterprise trust architecture into the agentic era, unifying access and governance across human and non-human identities under a single architectural model.

Future enhancements will expand authorization and governance capabilities, helping enterprises manage agent and MCP access at scale while deepening agent visibility and lifecycle controls.

Availability

Identity for AI will be generally available globally by March 31, 2026.

Learn more: Identity for AI: Enabling and Securing AI Agents at Scale webinar on April 7, 2026.

About Ping Identity

At Ping, we make it possible to trust every digital moment—moments with customers, employees, partners, and non-human identities. Whether you're securing millions of users, fighting sophisticated fraud, simplifying third-party access, or embracing passwordless experiences and verifiable credentials, establishing trust shouldn't slow you down. Our enterprise-grade identity platform is built for scale, speed, and flexibility and works seamlessly with your existing tech stack across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem. We help innovators like you accelerate growth and confidently leverage AI, making life easier for your developers, users, IT teams, and partners. With Ping, all your digital experiences start with trust. Learn more at pingidentity.com.

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SOURCE Ping Identity