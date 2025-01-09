Ping Identity Named a 2025 Best Place to Work for Seventh Consecutive Year by Built In

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, announced that it has been named a 2025 Best Place to Work in Austin and Colorado by Built In. Marking its seventh consecutive year of receiving this recognition, Ping Identity earned four spots on this year's lists, further solidifying its reputation as a top employer in the regions. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"While protecting digital identities is at the core of our technology, championing individual identities is at the core of our workplace culture – where all employees can succeed and reach their fullest potential," said Andre Durand, Ping Identity CEO and founder. "This recognition reflects the dedication, passion and collaboration of our people. We are honored by Built In's continued acknowledgment that our culture fosters an extraordinary environment."

Employees, known as "Identians," are empowered to bring their authentic selves to work, celebrate diversity, and embrace the values-driven culture at Ping Identity. To ensure growth and well-being, the company offers benefits such as a mental health assistance program, unlimited paid time off and a monthly fitness reimbursement. The company also supports the internal development of its employees through initiatives like education reimbursement and a professional development program.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently, Built In also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Built In CEO and founder. "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

About Built In

Built In is the "always on" recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don't. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2025. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

