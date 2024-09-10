Ping Identity Named a Leader in KuppingerCole's Passwordless for Enterprises Leadership Compass

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, has been named an Overall Leader in the 2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass report on Passwordless Authentication for Enterprises. The report explores workforce-focused passwordless authentication technologies and shares guidance on the most effective solutions, with Ping Identity positioned first in Overall, Product, and Innovation Leadership for its comprehensive approach.

Read KuppingerCole's 2024 Leadership Compass on Passwordless Authentication for Enterprises

The Ping Identity Platform was recognized for combining the strengths of ForgeRock and Ping Identity to offer a wide range of use cases and focuses, including access management, identity management, cloud-native identity governance, decentralized identity , and identity orchestration that integrates multi-factor authentication (MFA), passwords, and federated single sign-on (SSO) paths. The platform was celebrated for supporting various types of authenticators, such as authentication apps, hardware tokens, email/phone/SMS one-time passwords (OTP), and all flavors of FIDO, including passkeys.

"With the broad set of capabilities across the increasingly converged platform and the investment into innovation, Ping Identity is well-positioned as a supplier for the modern IT and digital identity landscape," said Alejandro Leal, Research Analyst at KuppingerCole. "Ping Identity's cloud-ready software and SaaS solutions are highly scalable and offer maximum flexibility to customers in terms of support for standards as well as innovation for cutting-edge use cases."

"It's an honor to be recognized by KuppingerCole for our breadth and depth of protocol standards and support for legacy and modern access management use cases," said Peter Barker, Chief Product Officer at Ping Identity. "We remain committed to delivering more robust capabilities and more choice to global Enterprises to ensure that they can achieve a passwordless future however it best meets their needs."

KuppingerCole has evaluated Ping Identity in a number of areas, including Passwordless for CIAM , CIAM , and Identity Governance Administration (IGA), positioning Ping as the leading converged vendor. To learn more about why Ping Identity was recently named a leader in Passwordless Authentication for Enterprises, read the blog .

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

Ping Identity Media Relations

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter/X: @PingIdentity

Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV

Like us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

SOURCE Ping Identity