Ping Identity Named a Leader in Q4 2024 Analyst Report on Customer Identity and Access Management Solutions

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, has been named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) Solutions Q4 2024. The Forrester evaluation gave Ping the highest possible scores in 11 criteria including innovation, data orchestration and risk-based authentication.

Read The Forrester Wave: CIAM Solutions Q4 2024 Report

According to the Forrester report, Ping's solution is "a great fit for enterprises with 1) existing and capable in-house CIAM talent, 2) requirements for flexible CIAM delivery form factors, including vendor (SaaS) or customer managed, and 3) complex and difficult CIAM requirements." The report also states, "Roadmaps exceed expectations in AI, orchestration, and delegated administration."

"It's an honor to have the Ping Identity Platform recognized as a leader in CIAM by Forrester," said Peter Barker, Chief Product Officer at Ping Identity, "and acknowledged for our roadmaps that exceed expectations in AI, orchestration and delegated administration. We remain committed to delivering enterprise-proven identity security offerings at a time when it's needed most."

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: @PingIdentity

Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity

SOURCE Ping Identity