Ping Identity Named an Overall Leader in 2024 KuppingerCole Identity Fabrics Leadership Compass

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, has been named an Overall leader in the 2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Identity Fabrics. In addition to being named an Overall leader, Ping was marked a leader in the Innovation, Product, and Market categories.

"Ping Identity is in a strong position with the combined portfolio," said Martin Kuppinger, Founder and Principal Analyst at KuppingerCole. "With strong support for hybrid environments, being very feature rich, and orchestration capabilities that simplify deployments, including hybrid deployments."

The Ping Identity Platform offers innovative features and robust product capabilities that can be delivered via cloud, self-managed software, or hybrid deployments. Capabilities highlighted include Leading Edge-Access Management, Strong Identity Lifecycle Management and Identity Orchestration .

"Ping and ForgeRock joined together to deliver more choice, deeper expertise, and a more complete identity solution for customers and partners," said Peter Barker, Chief Product Officer at Ping Identity. "It's an honor to be evaluated and named a leader by KuppingerCole as a combined product portfolio. This represents the strength of our collective offering and our unique ability to provide solutions to cover virtually any identity type, business need, or deployment model."

KuppingerCole also named Ping Identity as an Overall Leader for Policy Based Access Management, receiving praise for agile solutioning in diverse corporate environments, features strength in CIAM deployments, and connector capabilities with APIs to source data. To learn more about why Ping Identity was named a leader by KuppingerCole, read the blog .

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

