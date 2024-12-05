Ping Identity Named as a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, announced that it was named as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management.

"We value the diligence with which Gartner approaches the Magic Quadrant for Access Management, and we're honored to have been recognized as a Leader for eight consecutive years," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "We've committed ourselves to being the most trusted identity partner serving global enterprises when it comes to managing identity, combating fraud and delivering extraordinary experiences."

Ping delivers comprehensive identity and access management capabilities from a single vendor, which simplifies deployment and minimizes resource strain for customers managing workforce, customer, and B2B identity. Read the blog for more details about Ping Identity in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management.

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

