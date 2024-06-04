Ping Identity Named Leader in Two 2024 KuppingerCole Reports for CIAM and Passwordless

DENVER, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, has been named an overall leader in two 2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass reports, including Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) and Passwordless Authentication of Customers.

Read KuppingerCole's 2024 Leadership Compass on CIAM

"The combined Ping Identity and ForgeRock product suites lead the ever-growing field of CIAM vendors," said John Tolbert, Director of Cybersecurity Research and Lead Analyst at KuppingerCole. "Ping's combined portfolio is among the strongest in the industry and makes them a viable CIAM choice for any organization anywhere."

The Ping Identity Platform was recognized for its internal fraud detection capabilities, its many out-of-the-box connectors that can easily be dropped into workflows using identity orchestration at scale, decentralized identity , and outstanding support for both consumer and B2B CIAM, including connected vehicles, healthcare devices, telecom service providers, and manufacturing devices.

KuppingerCole also named Ping a leader in Passwordless Authentication of Customers. "Ping Identity's cloud-ready software and SaaS solutions are highly scalable and offer maximum flexibility to customers in terms of support for standards as well as innovation for cutting-edge use cases," said Alejandro Leal, Research Analyst at KuppingerCole.

"By offering customers the enhanced technological capabilities from both Ping and ForgeRock we have the unique ability to simplify the customer experience across various deployment scenarios," said Peter Barker, Chief Product Officer at Ping Identity. "It's an honor to be named a leader by KuppingerCole for both Passwordless and CIAM."

To learn more about why Ping Identity was named a leader in Passwordless for Consumers, read KuppingerCole's 2024 Leadership Compass on Passwordless for Consumers or the blog .

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

