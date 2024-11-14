Ping Identity Surpasses 30% Annual Growth in SaaS Revenue and Approaches $800M ARR as an Enterprise Identity Market Leader

One year following integration with ForgeRock, Ping Identity celebrates global expansion, AI technology enhancements, and string of industry award recognitions

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, has surpassed key growth milestones as of September 30, 2024, achieving 31% year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth of SaaS offerings, 33% year-to-date new bookings growth, while approaching $800M ARR, further cementing the company as an identity market leader. Additionally, Ping Identity has been named the "Overall ID Management Solution of the Year" by the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards , underscoring the innovation, depth, and effectiveness of The Ping Identity Platform .

The strong performance comes one year after coming together with ForgeRock , proving that leveraging the strengths of both companies delivers more value to customers through CIAM and Workforce identity offerings, such as fraud and risk protection, identity verification, decentralized identity, fine-grained authorization, lifecycle management and identity governance and administration (IGA). Ping Identity now secures more than 8 billion accounts, serving as a trusted partner to the world's largest organizations, including over half of the Fortune 100, to prioritize both security and user experience.

"Now more than ever, identity is under attack – from the infrastructure to user accounts, and the data powering today's global businesses. As a result, the market realizes the dire need for a proven, comprehensive, and trusted identity partner that doesn't compromise security for an optimal user experience," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "We remain committed to ensuring our customers and partners have the best identity security offerings at a time when it's needed most."

Other recent milestones include:

The unveiling of Helix , Ping Identity's commitment to secure, AI-powered identity.

, Ping Identity's commitment to secure, AI-powered identity. Ping Identity now operates in over 60 countries and employs nearly 2,000 Identians worldwide.

worldwide. PingOne for Workforce was recently named a 2024 CRN Product of the Year finalist in the "Security: Identity and Access Management" category.

finalist in the "Security: Identity and Access Management" category. The Ping Identity Platform was honored as a finalist in the "Best Identity Management Solution" category during the 2024 SC Awards .

"We use Ping Identity to give the right people the right access. We want to enhance productivity, so we make it as seamless as possible to get access to these services, while making it a secure environment," said Monil Naicker, Director of Identity, Security and Access Management at Applied Materials , a Ping Identity customer. "Ping Identity is a critical part of our authentication ecosystem. It helps us achieve access and identity where we need it the most."

For more information and to start reaping the benefits of Ping Identity's award-winning, industry-leading identity and access management portfolio, please visit www.pingidentity.com .

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

