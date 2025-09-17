Ping Identity Shapes the Future of Enterprise Security With AI-Driven Trust Framework

Safeguards Autonomous Agents While Keeping Humans in Control

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, announced a new AI framework designed to close the trust gap created by the rise of AI agents, along with AI-powered assistants that boost administrator productivity. This framework makes verifiable trust a foundation of every digital interaction—helping enterprises unlock frictionless convenience, strengthen governance, and open new channels for growth.

"We can no longer implicitly trust what we see, hear, or receive digitally," said Peter Barker, Chief Product Officer at Ping Identity. "As AI becomes more embedded in the enterprise, humans and AI agents must work together seamlessly—with security and verification at the forefront. Our AI solutions accelerate time to value by making interactions more convenient, ensuring continuous trust for a more resilient future."

Identity for AI: Reducing Risk, Unlocking Value

As businesses begin to rely on agents to serve consumers, Ping's AI framework will ensure those agents can be trusted, managed, and scaled with confidence. The vision is to help enterprises reduce risk, maintain oversight, and unlock new opportunities by establishing the foundations of agent trust—including verifying identity, managing access, and governing agent lifecycles. The framework will also support issuing unique credentials, distinguishing legitimate from malicious activity, and keeping humans in control with approval workflows.

With these safeguards, enterprises can confidently capture the efficiency and revenue potential of AI agents—while preserving trust that digital interactions demand.

AI for Identity: Driving Efficiencies for Administrators

AI-assistants are transforming industries by streamlining workflows and accelerating decision-making. Ping is bringing that same power to the Ping Identity Platform to help administrators navigate complex identity environments and make smarter, faster decisions. From contextual help and workflow troubleshooting to journey orchestration guidance, these assistants reduce friction and unlock new levels of efficiency. Sign up for the preview here.

Where Trust Meets AI: The Future of Enterprise Security

As AI rapidly transforms the enterprise, identity is becoming the foundation of trust between humans and machines. By securing AI agents, simplifying access control, and streamlining workflows, Ping Identity is establishing identity as the foundation of enterprise trust in the AI era—ensuring innovation can scale without sacrificing security or experience.

About Ping Identity

At Ping, we make it possible to trust every digital moment—moments with customers, employees, partners, and non-human identities. Whether you're securing millions of users, fighting sophisticated fraud, simplifying third-party access, or embracing passwordless experiences and verifiable credentials, establishing trust shouldn't slow you down. Our enterprise-grade identity platform is built for scale, speed, and flexibility—and works seamlessly with your existing tech stack across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem. We help innovators like you accelerate growth and confidently leverage AI—making life easier for your developers, users, IT teams, and partners. With Ping, all your digital experiences start with trust. Learn more at pingidentity.com.

