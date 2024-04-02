Ping Identity Wins the 2024 Gold Globee® Award for Identity and Access Management

Recognized for making digital experiences easier and more secure

DENVER, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, was awarded Gold at the 20th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity. The Globee Awards, a leading authority in recognizing business excellence globally, recognized PingOne for Customers Passwordless , PingOne Neo , and PingOne Protect ® for outstanding innovation and effectiveness in cybersecurity, specifically identity and access management.

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and beyond. The judging panel , comprising more than 580 experts from around the world, highlights the award's prestige and the exceptional quality of the winners.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our commitment to strengthening security while simplifying access management for the most complex global enterprises," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "The acknowledgment comes at a critical moment as we continue to focus on delivering more choice , unparalleled expertise, and a more complete identity solution for our customers and partners."

Learn more about the Ping Identity Platform or hear directly from our customers about how they successfully integrated services and solutions.

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Follow us on Twitter: @globeeawards #globeeawards #cybersecurity

Ping Identity Media Relations

Megan Johnson

[email protected]

757.635.2807

Follow us on Twitter: @PingIdentity

Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV

Like us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

SOURCE Ping Identity