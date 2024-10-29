Ping Identity's YOUniverse 2024 Celebrates the Future of Identity

Annual conference focused on streamlined digital experiences and preventing identity fraud with AI

DENVER , Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, kicked off its annual, multi-city Ping YOUniverse event, where identity professionals come together to share and learn the latest strategies in optimal identity solutions for improved customer experiences. At the event, Ping Identity will unveil Helix, a strategic initiative that embodies their commitment to responsibly shaping the next generation of secure, AI-powered identity services. Ping also announced new integrations with Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services to extend device trust and user authentication.

"Like orchestration, Helix AI services will sit at the core of the Ping Identity Platform , and its influence will be felt across every aspect of our offerings," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "It will underpin the secure, intelligent, and context-aware identity services that our customers rely on, ensuring that as AI continues to evolve, so too does our ability to protect and empower our users. With Helix, Ping's clients can harness the productivity benefits offered by AI while skillfully navigating and effectively countering the evolving threats prevalent in today's digital landscape."

Helix revolutionizes identity management in the AI era, empowering AI agents with their own unique identities. By provisioning AI agents with distinct identities, Helix ensures that every interaction is authenticated and authorized, creating a new level of trust and security in AI operations. With data minimization at its core, the AI agents are designed to process only the data necessary to achieve a specific outcome. This approach minimizes risk, protects user privacy, and ensures that AI-driven actions remain within the legal and ethical boundaries set by Ping Identity and its customers.

In further commitment to the Future of Identity, Ping also announced extended support for device trust through Google Chrome (link). This powerful integration ensures employees, regardless of their location, can be strongly authenticated by leveraging risk signals from the browser and user to inform adaptive authentication policies. Additionally, Ping now supports Amazon One ( link ), allowing customers to reliably authenticate user interactions whether it be facility access or customer payments at checkout.

"Our work with Ping Identity brings together Chrome Enterprise's trusted enterprise browser with the proven identity and access management platform of Ping Identity to help organizations better navigate today's security challenges," said Nnamdi Ofodile, Global Head of Chrome Enterprise Partnerships.

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Ping Identity