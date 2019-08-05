Pingtan Marine Enterprise Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call on August 12, 2019

FUZHOU, China, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), ("Pingtan," or the "Company"), a global fishing company based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, after the market closes on Friday, August 9, 2019 and will conduct its quarterly conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Conference Call Details

Monday, August 12, 2019 – 8:30 a.m. ET.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

(United States): 877-407-0310 (International): 201-493-6786

Webcast

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://www.ptmarine.com and click on the conference call link at the top of the page, or go to: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/pme/mediaframe/31853/indexl.html. This webcast will be archived and accessible through the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Pingtan

Pingtan is a global fishing company engaging in ocean fishing through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., or Pingtan Fishing.

CONTACT:

Roy Yu

Chief Financial Officer

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Tel: +86 591 87271753

ryu@ptmarine.net

Maggie Li

Investor Relations Manager

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Tel: +86 591 8727 1753

mli@ptmarine.net

INVESTOR RELATIONS

The Equity Group Inc.

Katherine Yao, Senior Associate

Tel: +86 10 5661 7012

kyao@equityny.com

SOURCE Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.ptmarine.com

