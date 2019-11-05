Pingtan Marine Enterprise Schedules 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call on November 12, 2019
Nov 05, 2019, 08:30 ET
FUZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), ("Pingtan," or the "Company"), a global fishing company based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, after the market closes on Friday, November 8, 2019 and will conduct its quarterly conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Conference Call Details
|
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 – 8:30 a.m. ET.
|
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
|
(United States):
|
877-407-0310
|
(International):
|
201-493-6786
Webcast
To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://www.ptmarine.com and click on the conference call link at the top of the page, or go to: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/pme/mediaframe/33419/indexl.html. This webcast will be archived and accessible through the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the call.
About Pingtan
Pingtan is a global fishing company engaging in ocean fishing through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., or Pingtan Fishing.
CONTACT:
Roy Yu
Chief Financial Officer
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.
Tel: +86 591 87271753
ryu@ptmarine.net
Maggie Li
Investor Relations Manager
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.
Tel: +86 591 8727 1753
mli@ptmarine.net
INVESTOR RELATIONS
PureRock Communications Limited
PTmarine@pure-rock.com
SOURCE Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.
