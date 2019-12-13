Pingtan Marine Enterprise to Hold Annual General Meeting of Members on December 18, 2019

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), ("Pingtan" or the "Company"), a global fishing company based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), today announced that the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting of Members on December 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. China Standard Time. The meeting will be held at Pingtan's headquarters located at 18 Floor, Zhongshan Building A, No. 154 Hudong Road, Fuzhou, Fujian, People's Republic of China, 350001.

At the meeting, the following proposals will be submitted for shareholder approval, as fully described in the proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and made available to shareholders on November 8, 2019:

The election of two Class A directors to the Board of Directors and to serve for a three-year term;

Ratifying the appointment of BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019 ; and

; and Transacting such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Only shareholders of record as of November 5, 2019 will be eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting.

About Pingtan

Pingtan is a global fishing company engaging in ocean fishing through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., or Pingtan Fishing.

