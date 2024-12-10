YAKIMA, Wash., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Yakima Chief Hops (YCH) creates the community-driven blend to benefit the Pink Boots Society (PBS), a non-profit organization with a mission to assist, inspire, and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry to advance their careers through education. The PBS membership performed sensory evaluations on three different blends and selected the most irresistible to be produced for brewers across the industry. The unique blend features a harmony of Simcoe®, Mosaic®, Chinook, and Krush™!

Pink Boots Hop Blend Raises Awareness and Support for Gender Diversity in Brewing

YCH partnered with women-owned farms within its network of growers to assist in creating the blend. Jessica Riel of Double 'R' Farms, Reggie Brulotte of Brulotte Farms, and Erica Lorentz of Lakeside Ranches each hand-selected their favorite lots from this year's harvest, which the YCH sensory team used to craft three compelling blends for the Pink Boots Society membership to vote on. The selected blend boasts bright grapefruit notes layered with tropical citrus, supported by lush berries and dank, woody aromas. "Opportunities like this, becoming involved with the Pink Boots Society, really drives me," says Erica Lorentz, 5th generation hop farmer and owner of Lakeside Ranches. Lorentz's Simcoe® hops are featured in the blend. "Anything that can empower women to step into roles they may not necessarily view themselves in is important," she adds.

"Incorporating women hop growers into this year's blend is inspiring. It opens new educational avenues and opportunities for additional learning experiences," says Blanca Quintero, PBS President and Highland Park Brewery General Manager. "There are many different facets within our industry, and getting more involved with the agricultural side is exciting," she adds. YCH will donate $1 from each pound sold to the Pink Boots Society, helping further its mission by providing educational resources and scholarship opportunities to its membership. The 8th Annual Pink Boots Blend is not available to ship to Canada, New Zealand, or Tawain. Brewers in these countries can reach out to their YCH sales team for more information and options on how to purchase Pink Boots Blend. For general inquiries about the blend, or YCH, please contact us at [email protected].

Yakima Chief Hops

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for over 30 years, we have become leaders in innovation, quality, and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/

