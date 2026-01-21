Pink Stork Total Prenatal + DHA Receives the Clean Label Project Purity Award

"We're proud to share that Pink Stork Total Prenatal + DHA has earned the Clean Label Project Purity Award. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to high standards for purity, transparency, and trust—so women can feel confident in the quality of what they're taking during pregnancy. Pink Stork is a women-owned brand, and our products are developed and backed by women's healthcare experts because your health and trust are at the center of everything we do," said Amy Suzanne, Integrative Health Coach and Founder + CEO of Pink Stork.

Quality and Testing Standards

Pink Stork products are manufactured in facilities that follow FDA current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) for dietary supplements. Every batch is third-party tested for heavy metals and microbial contaminants.

Product Overview: Pink Stork Total Prenatal + DHA

Part of Pink Stork's comprehensive prenatal line and broader women's wellness portfolio, with hundreds of products designed to support women in this life stage

Provides 100% Daily Value of 14 OBGYN-recommended vitamins and nutrients

Vegan formula includes Vegan DHA and methylated folate, plus key prenatal nutrients such as iron, iodine, choline, vitamin D, zinc, and B-complex vitamins

Two-capsule daily serving

Manufactured in facilities following FDA cGMP for dietary supplements; third-party tested for heavy metals and microbial contaminants

Available in Mint or Berry scent

Recipient of the Clean Label Project Purity Award

Availability

Total Prenatal + DHA is available for purchase on Amazon.com/PinkStork, TikTok Shop, and PinkStork.com.

About Pink Stork

Pink Stork is a women-owned wellness brand founded in 2015 by Integrative Health Coach and mom of six Amy Suzanne. Pink Stork is customer-obsessed, using consumer insights and women's health expert input to guide formulation decisions, quality standards, and educational resources. The brand develops supplements to support women across key life stages, including trying to conceive, pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, and daily wellness, along side educational resources supported by a panel of women's health experts.

