PINK STORK'S BEEF ORGAN SUPPLEMENT EARNS CLEAN LABEL PROJECT PURITY AWARD AMID GROWING DEMAND FOR TRANSPARENT WOMEN'S SUPPLEMENTS

Independent Third-Party Certification Validates Purity, Potency, and Transparency for Women-First Formulation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Apr. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Stork, the women's wellness supplement brand, today announced that its Beef Organ Complex has earned the Clean Label Project Purity Award, making it the first beef organ supplement in the category to receive the award. This distinction comes as consumers increasingly scrutinize supplement safety, ingredient sourcing, and label transparency. This is the first-ever Beef Organ Supplement to earn the distinction.

The Purity Award is granted by the nonprofit Clean Label Project, one of the most rigorous independent certification programs in the supplement industry. To earn it, products must pass third-party lab tests for over 400 contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, and BPA, many of which are not checked during standard manufacturing. For a category where sourcing claims are common but independent verification is rare, the distinction represents a meaningful new benchmark.

Pink Stork Beef Organ Complex is the first supplement in the category to earn the Clean Label Project Purity Award. Post this

"At Clean Label Project, we believe transparency isn't a marketing claim, it's a measurable standard. Pink Stork's decision to submit to rigorous, independent third-party testing demonstrates a genuine commitment to showing consumers what's actually in their products. That kind of accountability is what the Purity Award was designed to recognize."

— Molly Hamilton, Executive Director, Clean Label Project

A Formulation Built Specifically for Women

Pink Stork Beef Organ Complex is sourced from 100% grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine and includes a full-spectrum blend of liver, heart, kidney, ovaries, and uterine tissue. The formulation is grounded in the "like supports like" philosophy — a traditional nutritional principle embraced by functional medicine and ancestral health practitioners — which holds that whole-organ nutrition supports the corresponding systems in the body.

What sets organ-based nutrition apart is bioavailability. Unlike synthetic supplements, nutrients derived from whole food sources are delivered in forms the body recognizes and absorbs efficiently. Pink Stork Beef Organ Complex provides a dense profile of these bioavailable nutrients women are frequently depleted in — including heme iron, CoQ10, zinc, Vitamin A (as retinol, the pre-formed version the body uses directly), and collagen peptides — without the processing steps that reduce their effectiveness.

Designed specifically for women, the product supports hormonal balance, energy, fertility, and whole-body vitality through nutrition the body is built to use.

Pink Stork's product development process integrates published research and structured clinical input from an expert advisory panel of OB/GYNs and registered dietitians, with independent batch testing for identity, purity, and quality at every stage. All manufacturing takes place in cGMP-certified facilities. The Clean Label Project Purity Award is external confirmation of what Pink Stork has built into its process from the start.

"From the very beginning, Pink Stork has existed to give women a higher standard, not just in what we put on the label, but in what's actually in the bottle. Earning the Clean Label Purity Award for our Beef Organ Complex is deeply personal to me. As an IIN-certified Health Coach and a mother of six, I know what it means to trust a supplement with your body. We built this product with intention, prayer, and an unwavering commitment to purity because that's what you deserve. Women are not an afterthought. They never were."— Amy Suzanne Upchurch, IIN Health Coach, Founder & CEO, Pink Stork

Availability

Pink Stork Beef Organ Complex is available now at pinkstork.com, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

ABOUT PINK STORK

Founded in 2015 by Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Pink Stork is a faith-forward women's wellness brand headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Born from Amy's near-fatal pregnancy health crisis on a military base in Washington, D.C., Pink Stork was built on the belief that women deserve supplements formulated with integrity, transparency, and care across every stage of their wellness journey — from fertility and prenatal health to postpartum recovery and beyond. Every Pink Stork product is "Prayed Over" and developed with the whole woman in mind: physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Pink Stork is profitable, nationally distributed, and trusted by millions of women.

ABOUT CLEAN LABEL PROJECT

Clean Label Project is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to consumer health and transparency. Through science-based product testing, the organization evaluates consumer goods — including nutritional supplements, protein powders, and infant formula — against standards for contaminant levels, label accuracy, and manufacturing integrity. The Purity Award program is among the most rigorous independent certifications available in the supplement industry. Learn more at cleanlabelproject.org.

Media Contacts:

Breanna Eaton, Pink Stork | [email protected]

Madison Kleinman, Interdependence | [email protected]

SOURCE Pink Stork Solutions, Inc