PINKERTON LAUNCHES RISK PULSE TO PROVIDE SITE-SPECIFIC, NEXT-LEVEL RISK MANAGEMENT

Comprehensive annual reports provide reliable data on crime, economic and environmental risks to guide business leaders' strategic decisions on site-specific risk management.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkerton , a global provider of comprehensive risk management services and solutions, announced today the launch of Risk Pulse, the only annual report of its kind that provides business leaders a snapshot of potential safety, environmental and economic risks at a given location, offering key information to ensure clear and informed decisions.

Pinkerton Risk Pulse, available now across the United States, provides a holistic overview of the threats to resources, facilities and personnel at a specific location, drawing upon advanced algorithms and proprietary data analysis to guide organizations' risk management strategies. The report provides concrete data on the risks associated with a requested address relative to county, state and national averages.

Risk Pulse offers advanced insights on crime risk — drawn from the best-in-class Pinkerton Crime Index (PCI) — as well as natural disasters, wildfire risk, economic risk, electrical outages and industrial hazards relative to county, state and national averages. The reports also provide data on the history, frequency and damages associated with natural disasters at the selected location.

"Our Risk Pulse reports can be a gamechanger for an organization's C-Suite as they look for reliable data to inform strategic conversations about expansion, resource allocation and personnel," said Alix Arguelles, director of Products. "Building on the foundation of the PCI, these reports will help organizations gauge the costs and threats associated with new or existing locations down to the local level — from hurricanes to the strength of the electrical grid — and the potential risk level of each threat."

Drawn from the most accurate and timely data available, Risk Pulse is ideal for all industries – from insurance to healthcare, banking, retail, manufacturing and transportation.

For additional information about Risk Pulse reports or to contact a Pinkerton representative, please visit pinkerton.com/advisory/pinkerton-risk-pulse .

About Pinkerton



Since 1850, Pinkerton has brought expertise that extends beyond conducting best-in-class investigations. We help deter and reduce threats by formulating high-level security strategies and plans. Our global network offers a single source for your risk management and security needs — investigations, risk consulting and protection — whether strategic or tactical, incident-driven or full-time with embedded subject matter experts. This empowers us to continuously assess the risk to your people and places, design high-level security strategies and deliver the right solution for you, anywhere in the world, 24/7/365.

SOURCE Pinkerton