PINKERTON LAUNCHES SCOUT REPORTS TO PROVIDE DECISION MAKERS WITH COMPREHENSIVE INTELLIGENCE AND ANALYSIS

Pinkerton

23 Aug, 2023

Reports help leaders identify threats, mitigate risk and protect brand reputation

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkerton, a global provider of comprehensive risk management services and solutions, announced today the launch of its SCOUT Reports, which offer the comprehensive intelligence and analysis business leaders need to make critical decisions.

Whether decision makers are searching for information to assist with compliance, threat analysis, reputation management, evidence-based decision making, asset searches, investigations or fraud prevention, the SCOUT Reports leverage the Pinkertons' 170 years of experience in risk analysis and security to provide actionable data and insights. Pinkerton offers customizable SCOUT reports in three key areas:

  • Business: Ensure organizations' prospective partners are in good standing and full regulatory compliance before they commit to agreements. These reports offer clients general assessments, fact checking and vetting services to uncover potential risks relating to strategic partnerships and vendors.

  • Life Safety: Conduct due diligence and open-source information research to evaluate the risk of violence from persons and groups of interest. These investigations provide protective intelligence, risk assessment and proactive investigation of specific or potential threats.

  • Investigative: Evaluate potential threats to companies' reputations, allowing business leaders to safeguard resources and preserve stakeholder trust. SCOUT Investigative Reports encompass field investigations, surveillance and custom assessments in the face of fraud, whistleblowing or other threats.

"Across every industry and area of expertise, organizational leaders rely on real-time information, concrete data and expert analysis to make difficult decisions every day," said Miguel Martinez, vice president of Pinkerton's Global Investigations Unit. "Our new SCOUT Reports offer clients a chance to bundle the crucial information they need to move forward with confidence in one package that can be customized to meet their needs."

For more information about how Pinkerton's SCOUT Reports provide comprehensive support for your business, visit https://pinkerton.com/investigations/scout-due-diligence.

About Pinkerton

With over 170 years of experience, Pinkerton brings expertise that extends beyond conducting best-in-class investigations. We help deter and reduce threats by formulating high-level security strategies and plans. Our global network offers a single source for your risk management and security needs — investigations, risk advisory and protection. This empowers us to continuously assess the risk to your people and places, design high-level security strategies and deliver the right solution for you, anywhere in the world, 24/7/365.

SOURCE Pinkerton

