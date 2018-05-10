Pinkerton Presents Free Workplace Violence/Active Shooter Training

During the seminar, Pinkerton risk management experts discussed tactics business leaders and executives can implement to help mitigate these types of incidents from occurring, including best practices related to employment screenings and due diligence, and foundational skills that can be used to develop a risk mitigation plan. They also provided insights into the mindset of the potential shooter and how that information can aid in avoidance or diffusion of the crisis, as well as how to make good decisions in the fraction of a second during a life or death situation. The presentation also covered crisis communication planning and how to recover from an incident should it occur.

"Our goal with this presentation was to help the business community throughout the Miami area understand that shootings and other acts of workplace violence are risks that need to be planned for as carefully and thoughtfully as other types of risk, like cyber-attacks or hurricanes," said Jack Zahran, president of Pinkerton. "It's about creating a fundamental mind shift in business leaders to get them to put strong, actionable policies and procedures in place long before an incident occurs instead of waiting until it's too late."

Pinkerton plans to replicate the Miami training event in markets across the U.S. in the comings months to give business leaders solutions they can immediately implement to better prepare for and prevent against shootings and other workplace violence events.

Pinkerton is the world's leading provider of corporate risk management solutions. As a trusted partner to many of the world's largest organizations, Pinkerton offers a wide range of services dedicated to helping business leaders plan for and mitigate against a wide-range of non-insurable risk through a dynamic, holistic approach to risk management. The company's cutting-edge philosophies and methodology help close the risk gap while ensuring ongoing business continuity. For more information, visit www.pinkerton.com.



