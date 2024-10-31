- Pinkfong's hit series "Pinkfong Wonderstar" expands with its first spin-off special focusing on Hogi

- The mini-movie is set to captivate audiences worldwide exclusively on Netflix on November 3

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, announces today the global release of "Pinkfong & Hogi Mini-Movie: The Tricky Three Cars," a special adventure mini-movie based on the globally beloved YouTube Originals TV series "Pinkfong Wonderstar". The 40-minute action-packed adventure debuts on Netflix worldwide on Sunday, November 3 at 11am ET in both English and Korean dubbed versions.

"Pinkfong & Hogi Mini Movie: The Tricky Three Cars" to Premiere Globally on Netflix

This exciting spin-off showcases Hogi in his first starring role, Pinkfong's best friend who has already captured the hearts of over 10 million YouTube subscribers globally. The mini-movie follows Hogi as he embarks on a mission to rescue Pinkfong and their friends from the Tricky Three Cars, a mysterious trio who have invaded the peaceful town of Wonderville.

"We are thrilled to bring "Pinkfong & Hogi Mini-Movie: The Tricky Three Cars" to a global audience on Netflix," said Gemma Joo, Chief Business Officer of The Pinkfong Company. "This special showcases Hogi in his first starring role and expands the beloved Pinkfong universe. We can't wait for fans around the world to join Hogi on this heart-racing adventure that celebrates courage and friendship".

Supervised by The Pinkfong Company's External Director Shaun Kim, a former Lead Layout Artist at Pixar Animation Studios, the mini-movie features dazzling animation and visual effects that transport viewers into the fantastic world of Wonderville.

Following its release in South Korea, the mini-movie quickly climbed to the #1 spot in Netflix's Top 10 Kids Movies category in the country, maintaining a position in the Top 10 for an impressive 50 days, according to FlixPatrol.

The mini-movie introduces Hogi as a 'super shy' introverted hero, embarking on a thrilling journey to discover true courage and friendship. Audiences will be captivated by the engaging story that not only highlights Hogi's personal growth but also reinforces the strong bonds of friendship among the beloved characters of Wonderville, including Pinkfong, Jeni, Poki, and Rachel.

Fans can also look forward to other highly anticipated content to be released alongside "Pinkfong & Hogi Mini-Movie: The Tricky Three Cars", including "Bebefinn Dance Time" and "Pinkfong Little Dino School". "Bebefinn Dance Time will be available in seven languages including English, Spanish and Korean, while Pinking Little Dino School will be available in English and Korean dubbed versions. Both will be available worldwide on November 3.

