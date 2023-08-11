Pinkfong and Cinemark To Bring Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man to Theaters in the U.S.

News provided by

The Pinkfong Company

11 Aug, 2023, 15:05 ET

  • The threequel to Baby Shark creator's beloved sing-along movie series will arrive exclusively in Cinemark theaters across the U.S. this September

Click HERE for Images and HERE (YouTube, Instagram) for Trailer

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Shark's favorite duo, Pinkfong and Hogi, return to the big screen across the U.S. with new adventures filled with memorable songs, fun dances and new characters.

Continue Reading
Pinkfong and Cinemark To Bring Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man to Theaters in the U.S.
Pinkfong and Cinemark To Bring Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man to Theaters in the U.S.

The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind global sensation Baby Shark, is teaming up with Cinemark, one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world, to bring its highly anticipated cinematic special, Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man, to theaters across the U.S. this fall. This 3D animated feature will be on the big screen on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10, exclusively at participating Cinemark locations.

Tickets for Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man will be available from today at Cinemark.com, on the Cinemark app and at participating theater box offices. For the full list of participating theaters, visit Cinemark.com.

Produced by award-winning creators, Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man is the threequel to Pinkfong's hit sing-along movie franchise which made Netflix's Today's Top 10 Movies in 18 countries, including the U.S. This hour-long special will invite kids and families to a sweet, magical adventure packed with 16 fan-favorite Pinkfong songs including the iconic 'Baby Shark' from the most-viewed YouTube video of all time.

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man follows Pinkfong and Hogi as they journey into the Ice Cream Land to catch the Gingerbread Man, the perfect topping.  On a mission to make the world's most delicious ice cream for their best friend, Baby Shark, the duo chases the Gingerbread Man by exploring six different stages while singing and dancing to beloved Pinkfong songs.

"We are delighted to partner with Cinemark to bring Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man to the big screen providing a new and immersive way for our fans to connect with our content," said Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA. "The theatrical experience brings a new level of shared excitement and interaction, and we look forward to showcasing our storytelling in the cinematic environment."

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc. 

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theater companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 514 theaters (315 U.S.; 199 South and Central America) with 5,812 screens (4,370 U.S.; 1,442 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 14 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program and the first to reach the one-million-member milestone; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com.

SOURCE The Pinkfong Company

Also from this source

Pinkfong Sets New Spotify Record, Becoming the First Korean Children's Brand to Surpass 1 Billion Streams

Baby Shark Is Making a Splash for the Ultimate Dine & Stay Experience at Fairmont Jakarta

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.